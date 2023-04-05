Jersey vs UAE - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023

Jersey will take on UAE in the 14th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Wednesday, April 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the JER vs UAE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Jersey are fifth in the points table. They have just one win and three losses from four games and their only win came against bottom-placed PNG.

On the other hand, UAE have already qualified for the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. UAE have played four matches and have returned with three wins and a loss. Their only loss came against the USA.

JER vs UAE, Match Details

The 14th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 between Jersey and UAE will be played on April 5, 2023, at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JER vs UAE

Date & Time: April 5, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has been a good one to bat on. Teams have posted challenging totals and have defended them at this venue. Five out of the seven matches have been won by the teams batting first at this venue in this tournament.

JER vs UAE Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Jersey: L, W, L, L

UAE: W, W, L, W

JER vs UAE Probable Playing 11 today

Jersey Team News

No major injury concerns.

Jersey Probable Playing XI: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), and Elliot Miles.

UAE Team News

No major injury concerns.

UAE Probable Playing XI: Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, and Zahoor Khan.

Today’s JER vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind (4 matches, 175 runs)

Vriitya Aravind has been batting really well. The UAE wicketkeeper-batter has scored 175 runs at an average of 58.33 and has hit a couple of half-centuries.

Top Batter Pick

Asif Khan (4 matches, 214 runs)

Asif Khan is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 214 runs at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 112.04. He has registered a hundred and a fifty so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rohan Mustafa (4 matches, 87 runs, 5 wickets)

Rohan Mustafa is in good all-round form. The veteran UAE all-rounder has scored 87 runs with the bat and has picked up five scalps at an economy rate of 4.25.

Top Bowler Pick

Charles Perchard (4 matches, 7 wickets)

Charles Perchard is in solid form with the ball. The 30-year-old seamer has returned with seven wickets in four games and has an economy rate of 4.34.

JER vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Aayan Afzal Khan (4 matches, 7 wickets, 94 runs)

Aayan Afzal Khan has been bowling really well. The 17-year-old left-arm spinning all-rounder has taken seven wickets at an economy of 4.25. He played a match-winning 94* in the first game against PNG.

Julius Sumerauer (4 matches, 76 runs, 7 wickets)

Julius Sumerauer is in top all-round form. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 110.14. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.97.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JER vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Aayan Afzal Khan 94 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches Julius Sumerauer 76 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches Asif Khan 214 runs in 4 matches Rohan Mustafa 87 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Charles Perchard 7 wickets in 4 matches

JER vs UAE match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent top-order batters and all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Asif Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Benjamin Ward, and Julius Sumerauer will be the ones to watch out for.

JER vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Jersey vs UAE - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Muhammad Waseem, Josh Lawrenson, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Julius Sumerauer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Benjamin Ward

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Charles Perchard, Junaid Siddique

JER vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Jersey vs UAE - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Muhammad Waseem, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Julius Sumerauer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Charles Perchard

