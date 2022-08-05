JER vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 33

Jersey (JER) will take on Uganda (UGA) in match 33 of the CWC Challenge League Group B 2022 on Friday (August 5) at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground in St. Martin, Jersey.

Uganda are among the strongest teams in this year's CWC Challenge League. They have won eight of their last 10 games. Jersey, on the other hand, will be playing this do-or-die match to book a slot in the final. They have won seven of their last 10 games.

Uganda are a strong team, but Jersey are expected to perform exceptionally well on their home ground. Jersey are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JER vs UGA Probable Playing XI

JER Playing XI

Jake Dunford (wk), Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Zak Tribe, Ben Stevens, Harrison Carlyon, Dominic Blampied (c), Julius Sumerauer, Benjamin Ward, Charles Perchard, Anthony Hawkins-Kay

UGA Playing XI

Fred Achelam (wk), Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Frank Akankwasa, Brian Masaba (c), Emmanuel Hasahya, Dinesh Nakrani, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyagi, Henry Ssenyondo

Match Details

JER vs UGA, CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 33

Date and Time: August 05, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St Martin, Jersey

Pitch Report

The pitch at Farmers Cricket Club has an even surface. On this wicket, pacers have an advantage with the new ball. The spinners will come into the picture as the game progresses. It's an excellent pitch for batters overall.

As a result, the game between Jersey and Uganda is likely to be quite high scoring. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

JER vs UGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Achelam, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. J Dunford is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Ssesazi and N Greenwood are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. J Lawrenson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 102 runs in just 129 balls in the match against Italy.

All-rounders

D Nakrani and H Carlyon are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team. They are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Sumerauer is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Blampied and C Perchard. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Hawkins is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in JER vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

D Nakrani (UGA)

H Carlyon (JER)

J Sumerauer (JER)

JER vs UGA: Important stats for Dream11 team

N Greenwood - 483 runs

D Nakrani - 282 runs and nine wickets

R Patel - 402 runs

Jersey vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction Today (CWC Challenge League Group B 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: F Achelam, J Lawrenson, N Greenwood, S Ssesazi, J Sumerauer, H Carlyon, D Nakrani, R Ali Shah, A Hawkins, C Perchard, D Blampied

Captain: J Sumerauer Vice Captain: H Carlyon

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: F Achelam, J Lawrenson, N Greenwood, S Ssesazi, J Sumerauer, H Carlyon, D Nakrani, H Ssenyondo, A Hawkins, C Perchard, D Blampied

Captain: J Sumerauer Vice Captain: N Greenwood

