JER vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Playoff Semi-Final 1

Jersey will take on Uganda in the first playoff semi-final of the T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday.

Having played three matches so far, Jersey have managed to win just one game. That victory arrived in their most recent encounter when they defeated Singapore by 13 runs. They finished third in their group with two points to their name.

Uganda, on the other hand, began the competition on a winning note. However, they failed to sustain the winning momentum and went on to lose their next couple of matches. They finished bottom of their group with two points.

JER vs UGA Probable Playing 11 Today

JER XI

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Ben Stevens, Benjamin Ward, Jake Dunford (wk), Elliot Miles, Jonty Jenner, Charles Perchard (c), Dominic Blampied, Julius Sumerauer

UGA XI

Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa (c), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Juma Miyagi

Match Details

JER vs UGA, T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Playoff Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The Queens Sports Club is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. Fast bowlers enjoyed plenty of support with the new ball in the previous game and the trend is expected to continue here.

Today’s JER vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

F Achelam is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He hasn’t been up to the mark in the previous matches and will be looking for a strong performance.

Batters

A Tribe has done a decent job with the bat. He scored 73 runs in the opening match against the USA at a strike rate of 162.22 but has fallen flat since. Overall, he has managed 123 runs so far.

All-rounders

D Nakrani is a brilliant all-rounder who is a leading figure in Ugandan cricket. He has scored 41 runs and has picked up five wickets so far. He can prove to be a solid multiplier pick for your JER vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

H Carlyon is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 63 runs and also picked up two wickets in three matches so far.

Bowlers

F Nsubuga has been sensational for his side with the ball in hand. He has collected four wickets in three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in JER vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

D Nakrani (UGA) – 220 points

F Nsubuga (UGA) – 200 points

H Carlyon (JER) – 178 points

A Tribe (JER) – 168 points

R Ali Shah (UGA) – 166 points

Important stats for JER vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

D Nakrani: 41 runs and five wickets

F Nsubuga: 25 runs and four wickets

H Carlyon: 63 runs and two wickets

A Tribe: 123 runs

R Ali Shah: 95 runs and one wicket

JER vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Today

JER vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Achelam, A Tribe, S Ssesazi, N Greenwood, D Nakrani, H Carlyon, R Ali Shah, B Ward, F Nsubuga, D Blampied, E Miles

Captain: D Nakrani, Vice-Captain: H Carlyon

JER vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Achelam, J Dunford, A Tribe, S Ssesazi, N Greenwood, D Nakrani, H Carlyon, R Ali Shah, F Nsubuga, D Blampied, E Miles

Captain: A Tribe, Vice-Captain: F Nsubuga

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far