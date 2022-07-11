JER vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 2

The second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B has Jersey (JER) taking on the United States of America (USA) at the Bulawayo Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday, July 11.

Upcoming cricket powerhouse USA will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign amid high expectations. They have a strong roster with a good blend of youth and experience. While their batting unit is well-balanced, they will bank on their star-studded bowling attack to come up with the goods. However, they are up against a talented Jersey side who are capable of springing an upset. With both teams eyeing a winning start to their campaign, a cracking game beckons in Bulawayo.

JER vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

JER XI

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Julius Sumerauer, Dom Blampied, Ben Ward, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Rhys Palmer and Elliot Miles.

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Marty Kain, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Rusty Theron and Cameron Stevenson.

Match Details

JER vs USA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B, Group A, Match 2

Date and Time: July 11, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Bulawayo with there being ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The new ball might do a bit off the surface for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. Even though the pitch should slow down as the match progresses, the batters might feel easier to play their shots in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's JER vs USA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Monank Patel: Monank Patel has been a consistent performer for USA, scoring big runs, albeit in the ODI format. However, he has the game to succeed in the shorter format as well, given his ability to clear the boundary at times of need. With some form on his side too, he should get the nod over Jake Dunbar in your JER vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jonty Jenner: Jonty Jenner is perhaps Jersey's best batting option in the middle order, with his record speaking for itself. Jenner is known for attacking the bowlers in the middle overs. With Jenner being a decent player of spin as well, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Julius Sumerauer: Julius Sumerauer isn't an unknown entity if you are an avid ECS/ECL T10 fan. The Jersey all-rounder, as seen in the ECL earlier in the year, is a reliable player with a knack for chipping in with valuable contributions. Likely to bat at No. 5 for Jersey, Sumerauer's big-hitting skills hold him in good stead. With the conditions also likely to suit his bowling, he could be a handy pick in your JER vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ali Khan: Ali Khan is perhaps the USA's best bowling option coming into the game, having played in multiple franchise leagues all across the world. He is a skiddy bowler who can swing the ball both ways at a high pace. Apart from the powerplay, Ali Khan is a decent option in the death with his in-swinging yorkers being noteworthy. Given his experience and ability, Ali Khan is a must-have in your JER vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in JER vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Ben Ward (JER)

Ali Khan (USA)

Monank Patel (USA)

Important stats for JER vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Zak Tribe - 92 runs in 6 T20I matches, Average: 15.33

Benjamin Ward - 227 runs in 14 T20I matches, SR: 117.62

Saurabh Netravalkar - 7 wickets in 4 T20I matches, AverageL 14.00

JER vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B)

JER vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, A Jones, J Jenner, B Ward, S Taylor, J Sumerauer, H Carlyon, R Theron, A Khan, S Netravalkar and D Blampied.

Captain: S Taylor. Vice-captain: H Carlyon.

JER vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, A Jones, J Jenner, A Tribe, S Taylor, J Sumerauer, H Carlyon, M Kain, A Khan, S Netravalkar and E Miles.

Captain: M Patel. Vice-captain: J Sumerauer.

