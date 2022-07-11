JER vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 2

Jersey (JER) will take on the United States of America (USA) in the second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B on Monday at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B after a successful international season. The United States of America have a lot of experienced and in-form players, while Jersey have had an exceptional international season till now and are one of the strongest contenders for the tournament.

Jersey will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but the United States of America are a relatively better team. The United States of America are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JER vs USA Probable Playing XI

JER Playing XI

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles, Jake Dunford (wk)

USA Playing XI

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles, Jake Dunford (wk)

Match Details

JER vs USA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 2

Date and Time: July 11, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

At Bulawayo Athletic Club, it is anticipated that the surface will aid the batters. The spinners might get some assistance. But it might be difficult for the bowling unit to stop the players with willow. The first-batting team must score 150 runs in order to win the game.

JER vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Patel, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

A Jones and B Ward are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. N Greenwood is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

S Taylor and C Perchard are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Carlyon is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Theron and S Netravalkar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. D Birrell is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in JER vs USA Dream11 prediction team

S Taylor (USA)

C Perchard (JER)

M Patel (USA)

Jersey vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Patel, A Jones, G Singh, B Ward, N Greenwood, S Taylor, C Perchard, H Carlyon, H Theron, D Birrel, S Netravalkar

Captain: S Taylor Vice Captain: M Patel

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Patel, A Jones, B Ward, N Greenwood, S Taylor, B Stevens, C Perchard, H Carlyon, H Theron, D Birrel, S Netravalkar

Captain: S Taylor Vice Captain: C Perchard

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far