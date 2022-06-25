JER-W vs GUR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Guernsey Women Tour of Jersey, 2nd T20I

Jersey Women (JER-W) will take on Guernsey Women (GUR-W) in the second T20 International of the Guernsey Women Tour of Jersey on Saturday at Granville Park in Merrylands.

This will be the second match of the series where Jersey Women will be the home team. Both teams have played many international matches, with Jersey Women having the upper hand. They have many experienced players who can perform exceptionally well in today's match.

Guernsey Women will give it their all to win the match and start the series on a positive note, but Jersey Women are expected to win as they have more quality players.

JER-W vs GUR-W Probable Playing XI

JER-W Playing XI

Grace Wetherall, Lily Greig, Olive Smith, Trinity Smith, Georgia Mallett, Mia Maguire (wk), Flo Copley, Chloe Greechan, Rose Hill, Erin Gouge, Charlie Miles

GUR-W Playing XI

Hannah Eulenkamp, Jeanette Savage (wk), Leigh Le Page, Elizabeth Willcocks, Katie Watson, Francesca Bulpitt, Rebecca Hubbard, Lucy Le Page, Carrie Eddie, Philippa Stahelin, Claire Jennings

Match Details

JER-W vs GUR-W, Guernsey Women Tour of Jersey, T20I 2

Date and Time: June 25 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Granville Park, Merrylands

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Granville Park in Merrylands is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch is not expected to change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

JER-W vs GUR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Maguire, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

P Stahelin and T Smith are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. F Copley is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

G Mallet and A Merritt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Le Ray is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Greechan and C Milner. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. E Duffy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in JER-W vs GUR-W Dream11 prediction team

A Merritt (JER-W)

A Le Ray (GUR-W)

F Copley (JER-W)

Jersey Women vs Guernsey Women Dream11 Prediction Today (Guernsey Women's Tour of Jersey)

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Maguire, J Savage, F Copley, M Da Rocha, P Stahelin, G Mallet, F Bulpitt, A Le Ray, E Duffy, C Milner, C Greechan

Captain: F Copley Vice Captain: A Le Ray

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Maguire, F Copley, T Smith, P Stahelin, G Mallet, A Merritt, F Bulpitt, A Le Ray, E Duffy, C Milner, E Gouge

Captain: F Copley Vice Captain: A Merritt

