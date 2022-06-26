JER-W vs GUR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Guernsey Women Tour of Jersey, 3rd T20I

Jersey Women (JER-W) will take on Guernsey Women (GUR-W) in the 3rd T20 International of the Guernsey Women Tour of Jersey on Sunday at the Granville Park in Merrylands.

This will be the third match of the series that Jersey have won. The last two T20 Internationals between the teams were won by Jersey, thanks to the exceptional performances from their bowlers and batters.

Guernsey, meanwhile, will give it their all to win the match and at least give fans a chance to celebrate, but Jersey are expected to win, as they have more quality players.

JER-W vs GUR-W Probable Playing XIs

JER-W

Grace Wetherall, Lily Greig, Erin Duffy, Trinity Smith, Analise Merritt, Mia Maguire (wk), Flo Copley, Chloe Greechan, Rose Hill, Erin Gouge, Charlie Miles (c).

GUR-W

Hannah Eulenkamp (c), Jeanette Savage (wk), Molly Robinson, Marianne Le Ray, Olivia Morgan, Francesca Bulpitt, Rebecca Hubbard, Emily Merrien, Charlotte Milner, Philippa Stahelin, Claire Jennings.

Match Details

Match: JER-W vs GUR-W, Guernsey Women Tour of Jersey, T20I 3.

Date and Time: June 26, 2022; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Granville Park, Merrylands.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Granville Park in Merrylands is batting-friendly, but pacers should find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring game with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters could be crucial. The pitch should not change considerably durimg the game, and both teams could look to chase after winning the toss.

JER-W vs GUR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Maguire, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic games, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 fantasy team. He bats in the top order and can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

P Stahelin and T Smith are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team for this game. F Copley is another good fantasy pick. They bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent games.

All-rounders

R Hubbard and A Merritt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team for this game, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Hubbard smashed 15 runs and took a wicket in the 2nd T20 international.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Greechan and C Jennings. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic games, and you can also expect them to bowl in the death overs. E Duffy is another good fantasy pick.

Top three players to pick in JER-W vs GUR-W Dream11 prediction team

A Merritt (JER-W)

R Hubbard (GUR-W)

F Copley (JER-W).

Jersey Women vs Guernsey Women: Key stats for Dream11 team

R Hubbard - 49 runs and 1 wicket

F Copley - 2 wickets

C Greechan - 16 runs and 3 wickets.

Jersey Women vs Guernsey Women Dream11 Prediction Today (Guernsey Women Tour of Jersey)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Maguire, F Copley, T Smith, P Stahelin, A Merritt, R Hubbard, E Duffy, C Jennings, C Greechan, E Merrien, E Gouge.

Captain: R Hubbard. Vice Captain: F Copley.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Maguire, F Copley, T Smith, P Stahelin, R Hubbard, E Duffy, C Jennings, C Greechan, E Merrien, E Gouge, R Hill.

Captain: F Copley. Vice Captain: C Greechan.

