JER-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2, Match 14

The 14th match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 will see Jersey Women (JER-W) square off against Sweden Women (SWE-W) at the FB Fields in St Clement on Friday, June 2.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JER-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sweden Women have won one of their last four matches. Jersey Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches. Sweden Women will give it their all to win the match but Jersey Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JER-W vs SWE-W Match Details

The 14th match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 2 will be played on June 2 at the FB Fields in St Clement. The game is set to take place at 3:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JER-W vs SWE-W, Match 14

Date and Time: 2 June, 3:45 pm IST

Venue: FB Fields, St Clement

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between France Women and Jersey Women, where a total of 214 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

JER-W vs SWE-W Form Guide

JER-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

SWE-W - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

JER-W vs SWE-W Probable Playing XI

JER-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Charlie Miles (wk), Maria Da Rocha, Trinity Smith, Chloe Greechan, Analise Merritt, Mia Maguire, Grace Wetherall, Aimee Aikenhead, Erin Duffy, Georgia Mallet, Erin Gouge.

SWE-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kanchan Rana, Signe Lundell, Gunjan Shukla, Rashmi Samashekar, Surya Ravuri, Hareer Chamto, Sophie Elmsjoo, Eman Asim, Imali Jayasooriya, Anya Vaidya, Elsa Thelander.

JER-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Miles

C Miles is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Maguire is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Wetherall

H Chamto and G Wetherall are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Lundell played exceptionally well in the last series so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Greechan

S Bhanushali and C Greechan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Merritt is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Shukla

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Gouge and G Shukla. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Ravuri is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JER-W vs SWE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Greechan

C Greechan will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Greechan has gained 220 points in the last four matches.

G Shukla

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Merritt as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 251 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for JER-W vs SWE-W, Match 14

A Merritt

G Shukla

F Copley

G Wetherall

C Greechan

Jersey Women vs Sweden Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jersey Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Miles, M Maguire.

Batters: G Wetherall, S Lundell, H Chamto.

All-rounders: S Bhanushali, C Greechan, A Merritt.

Bowlers: G Shukla, E Gouge, S Ravuri.

Jersey Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Maguire.

Batters: G Wetherall, S Lundell, S Hanson.

All-rounders: S Bhanushali, C Greechan, A Merritt.

Bowlers: G Shukla, E Gouge, S Ravuri, F Copley.

