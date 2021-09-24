JER-Y vs NED-Y Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

Jersey U19 will take on Netherlands U19 in the sixth match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup Qualifier Europe Region on Friday at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

Jersey are fourth in the points table, having lost both their games. They are expected to end the series on a positive note with a victory. Netherlands, meanwhile, have lost one of their two games. That means they're still in contention to make the final of the U-19 World Cup Qualifiers.

JER-Y vs NED-Y Probable Playing 11s

Jersey U19

Patrick Gouge (WK), Will Perchard, Josh Lawrenson (C), Asa Tribe, Charlie Brennan, Dylan Kotedia, James Smith, Jamie Watling, George Richardson, Toby Britton.

Netherlands U19

Vikramjit Singh (C), Shirase Rasool, Lucas del Bianco (WK), Shreyas Potdar, Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmad, Pierre Jacod, Debrub Dasgupta, Udit Nashier, Mees Vliet, Tazeem Ali/

Match Details

Match: JER-Y vs NED-Y, ICC Under-19 World Cup Qualifier Europe Region.

Date and Time: 24th September, 02:00 PM IST.

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Pitch Report

The track at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground is a sporting one. The average first-innings score here is around 150 runs. The pacers could initially get some assistance, but the batters should dominate as the game progresses. The team that wins the toss will likely choose to bowl first.

Today’s JER-Y vs NED-Y Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Patrick Gouge: Gouge is a great option for the wicket-keeper position. He has scored 87 runs in two games, and will look to add more to his tally.

Batsmen

Charlie Brennan: Brennan is a decent batter who has scored 37 runs and also picked up two wickets. He has the ability to hit big shots, and can also contribute with the ball.

Shirase Rasool: Rasool is a decent batter who has scored 75 runs in two games. He could be a vital player in the game, and is expected to score big too.

All-rounders

Shariz Ahmad: Ahmas is the best pick in the all-rounder department. He has picked up four wickets in two games with an impressive economy of three.

Asa Tribe: Tribe is a good option in the all-rounder category. He has scored 75 runs, and has also picked up a wicket in the tournament.

Bowlers

Tazeem Ali: Ali could be a key bowler for the Netherlands. He has picked up three wickets, and can also score handy runs with the bat.

Toby Britton: Britton has the potential to deceive the batters with his subtle variations. He has picked up two wickets in two matches, and will look to add more to his kitty in this match.

Five best players to pick in JER-Y vs NED-Y Dream11 prediction team

Shariz Ahmad (NED-Y) - 179 points.

Asa Tribe (JER-Y) - 139 points.

Tazeem Ali (NED-Y) - 128 points.

Patrick Gouge (JER-Y) - 123 points.

Charlie Brennan (JER-Y) - 112 points.

Key stats for JER-Y vs NED-Y Dream11 prediction team

Shariz Ahmad: 2 matches, 4 wickets.

Asa Tribe: 2 matches, 75 runs & 1 wicket.

Charlie Brennan: 2 matches, 37 runs 2 wickets.

Tazeem Ali: 2 matches, 3 wickets.

Patrick Gouge: 2 matches, 87 runs.

JER-Y vs NED-Y Dream11 Prediction

JER-Y vs NED-Y Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Patrick Gouge, Shirase Rasool, Charlie Brennan, George Richardson, Josh Lawrenson, Udit Nashier, Shariz Ahmad, Asa Tribe, Pierre Jacod, Tazeem Ali, Toby Britton.

Captain: Patrick Gouge. Vice-Captain: Asa Tribe.

JER-Y vs NED-Y Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Patrick Gouge, Shirase Rasool, Charlie Brennan, Mees V Vilet, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Asa Tribe, Aryan Dutt, Will Perchards, Tazeem Ali, Toby Britton.

Captain: Shariz Ahmad. Vice-Captain: Charlie Brennan.

Edited by Bhargav