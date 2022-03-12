JHA vs NAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2021/22, Preliminary Quarter-Final

Jharkhand will take on Nagaland in the preliminary quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Jharkhand lost the opening match against Chhattisgarh by eight wickets but showed plenty of character to defeat Delhi and Tamil Nadu in the next two matches. They finished in the top spot of the Elite H standings.

Nagaland, meanwhile, collected 19 points to emerge as the table-toppers of Plate Group. They have won all three matches so far and this could prove to be a tight contest.

JHA vs NAG Probable Playing 11 Today

JHA XI

Utkarsh Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Saurabh Tiwary (c), Virat Singh, Kumar Suraj, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sushant Mishra, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Shukla

NAG XI

Yugandhar Singh, Sedezhalie Rupero, Shrikant Mundhe, Rongsen Jonathan (c), Hokaito Zhimoni, Abu Nechim, Imliwati Lemtur, Chetan Bist (wk), Nagaho Chishi, Khrievitso Kense, Raja Swarnkar

Match Details

JHA vs NAG, Ranji Trophy 2021/22, Preliminary Quarter-Final

Date and Time: March 12, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track is fast-paced and seamers will find plenty of support here. However, breaking partnerships might prove to be difficult as batters are expected to find purchase after getting accustomed to the conditions.

Batting first will be a wise choice for the captains.

Today’s JHA vs NAG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chetan Bisht could prove to be a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has been in breathtaking form with the bat and has scored 501 runs at an average of 250.5 which includes four centuries.

Batters

Saurabh Tiwary is the most important batter for Jharkhand. He has been in excellent form and has scored 674 runs in his last nine first-class appearances.

All-rounders

Rongsen Jonathan could prove to be a player who takes the opposition by surprise. He has smacked 171 runs and has also collected 14 wickets. Jonathan will be a decent captaincy choice for your JHA vs NAG Dream11 fantasy team.

Shrikant Mundhe is another name your fantasy team cannot miss. Mundhe has collected 453 runs in three matches at an average of 113.25. He has also claimed seven wickets thus far.

Bowlers

Shahbaz Nadeem has bowled wonderfully in this tournament. He has scalped 15 wickets in three matches and will be looking to add a few more.

Top 5 best players to pick in JHA vs NAG Dream11 prediction team

Saurabh Tiwary (JHA)

Rongsen Jonathan (NAG)

Shahbaz Nadeem (JHA)

Shrikant Mundhe (NAG)

Virat Singh (JHA)

Important stats for JHA vs NAG Dream11 prediction team

Saurabh Tiwary: 674 runs in last nine first-class matches

Rongsen Jonathan: 171 runs and 4 wickets

Shahbaz Nadeem: 38 runs and 15 wickets

Shrikant Mundhe: 453 runs and 7 wickets

Chetan Bist: 501 runs

JHA vs NAG Dream11 Prediction Today

JHA vs NAG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Bist, N Siddiqui, H Zhimomi, S Tiwary, V Singh, A Nechim, R Jonathan, S Mundhe, N Chishi, S Nadeem, S Mishra

Captain: S Tiwary, Vice-Captain: R Jonathan

JHA vs NAG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Bist, H Zhimomi, S Tiwary, V Singh, A Sudhakar, R Jonathan, S Mundhe, N Chishi, S Nadeem, S Mishra, B Krishna

Captain: S Nadeem, Vice-Captain: C Bist.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar