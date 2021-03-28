JHA-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Match – March 29th, 2021

In the first quarterfinal of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Jharkhand Women will take on Karnataka Women at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Monday.

The Jharkhand Women topped the points table in Elite Group A with four wins and one defeat from their five games. Their success came mostly with the bat, thanks to Indrani Roy's form. The batter is the tournament’s second leading run-scorer, with 321 runs.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Women finished second on the points table in Elite Group E, with four wins and one defeat in five games. Chandu V has picked ten wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket-taker for her team.

Karnataka enter this contest as the favourites, but Jharkhand will be up with their A-game.

Squads to choose from

Jharkhand

Urmila Ravilal Kumari, Ruma Kumari Subhash Chandra Mahato, Priti Shankar Kumari, Anamika Prem Kumar Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Sonia Radhey Shyam, Mamta Kumari Paswan, Sunita Kumari Murmu, Pinky Duchu Tirkey, Arti Kanhai Lal Kumari, Sulekha Indradev Kumari, Priyanka Shyam Lal Sawaiyan Sawaiyan, Shanti Jaleshwar Kumari, Israni Dayl Soren, Anjali Raju Das Das, Ashwani Dinesh Kumar Kumari, Rashmi Niral Gudia Gudhia, Indrani Tarun Roy, Khushbu Nageshwar Kumar Kumari, Niharika Mani Prasad, Devyani Ravinder Prasad Prasad, Priya Satyendra Kumari, Monika Dhani Ram Murmu.

Karnataka

Chandasi Krishnamurthy J S, Pooja Mukhdev Kumari, Prerana Gidnalli Rajesh, Rameshwari Shivanand Gayakwad, Pooja N M Dhananjay, Niki Siri Bhagwan Prasad, Vanitha Ramu Vellaswamy, Chandu M Venkateshappa, Roshni Kiran Kumar, Divya G Gnanananda, Anagha Muraliprasad Lakshmipathyrao, Sahana Shamsundar Rao Pawar, Sanjana Harish Batni, Rakshitha Krishnappa Kalegowda, Akanksha Rajnish Kohli, Shishira Ashwath Babu Gowda, Sowmya M Manjunath, Prathyoosha K Kumar, Pushpa Panduranga Kiresur, Prathyusha Krishna Prasad Challuru, Mithila Radhakrishnan Vinod, Monica Chhelaram Patel, Shubha S Satish, Veda Krishnamurthy, Vrinda D Dinesh

Probable Playing XIs

Jharkhand Women

Arti Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Rashmi Gudiya, Ritu Kumari, Niharika Prasad(c), Durga Murmu, Shanti Kumari, Indrani Roy(wk), Sonia Shyam.

Karnataka Women

Shubha Satish, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Divya Gnanananda, Prathyoosha Kumar(wk), Sahana Pawar, Akanksha Kohli, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Rakshitha Krishnappa(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Chandu V, Nikki Prasad.

Match Details:

Match: Jharkhand Women vs Karnataka Women, Quarter-Final 1.

Date & Time: March 29, 9:00 AM.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Pitch Report:

The chasing team has had an impressive record on this wicket. So the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first and put pressure on the opposition.

The pacers are expected to pick wickets in the initial overs as they will likely get extra bounce and movement. As the game progresses, the surface could assist the spinners in the middle overs if they bowl the right lengths on the pitch.

JHA - W vs KAR - W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

JHA - W vs KAR - W Dream11 Team 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Indrani Roy, Veda Krishnamurthy, Divya Gnanananda, Ashwani Kumari, Ruma Kumari, Nikki Prasad, Shubha Sateesh, Durga Kumari Murmu, Sahana Pawar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devyani Prasad.

Captain: Shubha Sateesh. Vice-captain: Nikki Prasad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prathyoosha Kumar, Indrani Roy, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shyam Sonia, Divya Gnanananda, Ruma Kumari, Nikki Prasad, Shubha Sateesh, Sahana Pawar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan.

Captain: Veda Krishnamurthy. Vice-captain: Indrani Roy.