JHA-W vs AND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's Senior One Day Trophy 1st Semi-final - Apr 01, 2021

Jharkhand Women will face Andhra Women in the first semi-final of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

Jharkhand Women won four out of their five group stage encounters to qualify for the knockouts. They finished atop Elite Group A of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy, with their only loss coming against Hyderabad Women. In the quarter-finals, they beat Karnataka Women by 20 runs.

Meanwhile, Andhra Women are unbeaten in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy. They won all five of their group stage games and topped Elite Group C. Andhra Women beat Vidarbha Women convincingly by 49 runs in the quarter-finals.

Squads to choose from

Jharkhand Women: Niharika Mani Prasad (c), Urmila Ravilal Kumari, Ruma Kumari Subhash Chandra Mahato, Priti Shankar Kumari, Anamika Prem Kumar Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Sonia Radhey Shyam, Mamta Kumari Paswan, Sunita Kumari Murmu, Pinky Duchu Tirkey, Arti Kanhai Lal Kumari, Sulekha Indradev Kumari, Priyanka Shyam Lal Sawaiyan Sawaiyan, Shanti Jaleshwar Kumari, Israni Dayl Soren, Anjali Raju Das Das, Ashwani Dinesh Kumar Kumari, Rashmi Niral Gudia, Indrani Tarun Roy, Khushbu Nageshwar Kumar Kumari, Devyani Ravinder Prasad Prasad, Priya Satyendra Kumari, Monika Dhani Ram Murmu

Andhra Women: Anusha N Venkaksh Neeruggati (c), Jyothi Subbarao Kadari, Bareddy Malli Anusha, Saranya Gadwal G, Parisineati Parisineati Ravindra Aishwaryarai, lhansi Lakshmi Ch Venkateswarlu Challa, Venkata Sudharani Krishnaiah Pothineni, Dhathri K Bhaskara Rao Kokilligadda, Pravallika D Venkat Ramana Doddipalli, Navya Boosu B, Hima Bindu Rama Chandra Rao Sikala, Sarayu Anil Kumar Pendyala, Padmaja E Samba Siva Ellutla, Vurukuti Pushpa Latha, Durga M Rama Rao Miriyala, Avula Chinna Sireesha, Sindhuja Gunashekar G, Harika Yadav M Srinivasa Rao Mannera, Srilakshmi A Venkata Ramana Arakatavemula, Roja K Narayanappa Narayanappa, Chandra Lekha G Krishna Gadwal

Predicted Playing XIs

Jharkhand Women: Niral Rashmi, Indrani Roy (wk), Ritu Kumari, Radhey Sonia, Mani Niharika (c), Dinesh Ashwani, Durga Murmu, Ravinder Devyani, Shannti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Arti Kumari

Advertisement

Andhra Women: Neeragattu Anusha (c), Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Vurukuti Latha, Miriyala Durga (wk), Hima Bindu, PV Sudharani, Kedari Jyothi, Ellutla Padmaja, Saranya Gadwal, Gadwal Lekha, Bareddy Anusha

Match Details

Match: Jharkhand Women vs Andhra Women

Date & Time: April 1st 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium has been a good one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. While the fast bowlers get some movement early on, there is some turn on offer for the spinners as well. The last two Women's Senior One Day Trophy games at the venue saw 254 and 218 being defended. There is no doubt that the captain winning the toss will want to bat first.

Women's Senior One Day Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JHA-W vs AND-W)

Dream11 Team for Jharkhand Women vs Andhra Women - Women's Senior One Day Trophy 1st Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Indrani Roy, Radhey Sonia, Ashwani Kumari, Neeragattu Anusha, Ritu Kumari, Mani Niharika, Ellutla Padmaja, Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Mamta Paswan, Chandra Lekha Gadwal, Saranya Gadwal

Advertisement

Captain: Challa Jhansi Lakshmi. Vice-captain: Indrani Roy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Indrani Roy, Miriyala Durga, Rashmi Niral Gudia, Ashwani Kumari, Venkata Pothineni Sudharani, Durga Kumari Murmu, Ellutla Padmaja, Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Mamta Paswan, Arti Kumari, Chandra Lekha Gadwal

Captain: Indrani Roy. Vice-captain: Ellutla Padmaja