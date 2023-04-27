JIB vs ALB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 20

The 20th game of the ECS Milan T10 will see Jinnah Brescia (JIB) square off against Albano (ALB) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Thursday (April 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the JIB vs ALB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Jinnah have won one of their last two games, while Albano have lost both of their theirs. Albano will give it their all to win the game, but Jinnah are expected to prevail.

JIB vs ALB Match Details

The 20th game of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on April 27 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan at 9:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JIB vs ALB, Match 20

Date and Time: April 27, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venu:: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Brescia Cricket Club and Cricket Stars Inn, where 186 runs were scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

JIB vs ALB Form Guide

JIB - Won one of their last two games

ALB - Won none of their last two games

JIB vs ALB Probable Playing XIs

JIB

No injury update

Shahbaz Masood, Asad Tanveer, Mirza Umair (wk), Waseem Ahmad, Rizwan Tanveer, Muhammad Rizwan Mohy-Uddin, Jaspinder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Hasan Ali-I, Ahmed Rukhsar (c), Ghulam Farid

ALB

No injury update

Anmol Singh, Hamid Nasir-I, Ravinder Singh (c), Ajay Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Ranjot Singh, Hardeep Singh, Monu Lal, Kuldip Singh (wk), Jasvir Kumar, Gurjit Singh

JIB vs ALB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Umair

Umair is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Singh is another good pick.

Batters

S Masood

A Tanveer and Masood are the two best batter picks. A Kumar played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Lal

D Cheema and Lal are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. W Ahmad is another good pick.

Bowlers

G Farid

The top bowler picks are S Singh and Farid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Nirman is another good pick.

JIB vs ALB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Lal

Lal bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him the safest captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 292 points in the last two games.

D Cheema

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Cheema the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 165 points in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for JIB vs ALB, Match 20

D Cheema

M Lal

G Farid

S Singh

R Singh

Jinnah Brescia vs Albano Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jinnah Brescia vs Albano Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Umair

Batters: A Tanveer, S Masood

All-rounders: M Lal, D Cheema, W Ahmad, R Singh

Bowlers: G Farid, S Singh, H Ali, A Nirman

Jinnah Brescia vs Albano Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Umair, A Singh

Batters: A Tanveer, S Masood

All-rounders: M Lal, D Cheema, W Ahmad, R Singh

Bowlers: G Farid, S Singh, A Nirman

