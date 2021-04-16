JIB vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Brescia Match - April 16th, 2021

Jinnah Brescia will take on Cividate in the 20th match of the ECS T10 Brescia on Friday.

Jinnah Brescia have won four of their six ECS T10 Brescia matches and are currently second in the standings. They will head into the fixture on the back of a 29-run loss to Januja Brescia.

Cividate have been on a roll lately, winning their last three matches on the trot. They are fourth in the standings and beat Pak Lions Ghedi by 29 runs in their last outing.

Squads to choose from:

Jinnah Brescia

Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Ahmed Rukhsar (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar (WK), Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Ahmad Hassan (WK), Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid and Mirza Ahmed.

Cividate

Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh, Rashid Umar, Ali Sikandar, Usman Talib, Bilal Ahmed, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Ramzan Shabbir

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Jinnah Brescia

Ahmed Abrar Bilal, Hasnat Ahmed, Ahmed Nisar, Nawaz Sharukh, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Sajjad, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Ahmed Rukhsar

Cividate

Dara Shikoh, Farhan Javaid (wk), Arslan Sabir, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Bilal Ahmad, Waleed Sikandar, Abdul Rehman, Ramzan Shabbir, Kuljinder Singh (c), Rashid Umar

Match Details

Match: Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate, Match 20, ECS T10 Brescia

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Date and Time: 16th April, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JIB vs CIV)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, N Ahmed, J Wass, M Rizwan, A Sabir, S Singh, D Shikoh, K Singh, U Javaid, F Nazir, M Arslan

Captain: D Shikoh. Vice-captain: M Arslan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, N Ahmed, F Javaid, J Wass, M Rizwan, A Sabir, D Shikoh, K Singh, U Javaid, F Nazir, M Arslan

Captain: J Wass. Vice-captain: N Ahmed