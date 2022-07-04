JIB vs CIV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 5

Jinnah Brescia will take on Cividate in the fifth match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at JCC Brescia Cricket Ground in Brescia on Tuesday.

Jinnah Brescia have played only a single match in the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 so far. They lost that match against Brescia CC and were completely played out of the park. Brescia posted a massive total of 112/4 and Jinnah Brescia fell 43 runs short. They are second from the bottom in the table.

On the other hand, Cividate had a mixed start to their campaign. They played two matches on the opening day, winning and losing one each. They lost their first match against Kings XI by eight wickets in a high-scoring thriller but bounced back to defeat Pak Lions Ghedi by 44 runs in the very next game. They are third in the standings.

JIB vs CIV Probable Playing 11 Today

JIB XI

Hamza Qaisar, Rizwan Yousaf, Nawaz Shahrukh, Mubashir Hussain, Sadat Ali, Hamid Nasir-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Ghulam Farid, Faisal Shabbir, Sukhwinder Singh-I, Ahmed Rukhsar

CIV XI

Abdul Rehman, Usama Muzaffar, Sajjad Ahmad, Isra Munshi, Sukhwinder Singh, Ranjot Singh, Kuljinder Singh, Zain Ali, Ram Sunil, Musharraf Muzaffar, Hamad Afzal

Match Details

JIB vs CIV, ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: July 5, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The track is regarded to be good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. Both teams would love to chase here.

Today’s JIB vs CIV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Rahman is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He will be expected to pile up runs here.

Batters

I Munshi scored 18 runs in the first match at a wonderful strike rate of 225. His short innings included a four and two sixes and will be looking for another fiery innings.

All-rounders

M Arslan is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 87 runs in the two matches so far at a strike rate of 248.57. Arslan is currently the leading scorer in the competition and has also taken a wicket. He can prove to be a brilliant captaincy pick for your JIB vs CIV Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Z Ali will be another excellent addition to your Dream11 Fantasy Side and has been in unstoppable form. He has scored 47 runs at a strike rate close to 205 and has also taken two wickets so far.

Bowlers

H Afzal will also be tasked with leading the bowling unit for his side. He picked up a wicket in the last match and looked in inspired form.

Top 5 best players to pick in JIB vs CIV Dream11 prediction team

M Arslan (CIV) – 175 points

Z Ali (CIV) – 152 points

K Singh (CIV) – 92 points

H Afzal (CIV) – 63 points

I Munshi (CIV) – 51 points

Important stats for JIB vs CIV Dream11 prediction team

M Arslan: 87 runs and 1 wicket

Z Ali: 47 runs and 2 wickets

K Singh: 20 runs and 2 wickets

H Afzal: 1 wicket

I Munshi: 18 runs

JIB vs CIV Dream11 Prediction Today

JIB vs CIV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Rehman, N Ahmed, I Munshi, S Nawaz, R Tanveer, M Arslan, Z Ali, K Singh, H Afzal, H Ali, R Ahmed

Captain: M Arslan Vice-Captain: Z Ali

JIB vs CIV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Rehman, I Munshi, S Nawaz, R Tanveer, M Arslan, Z Ali, K Singh, H Afzal, H Ali, R Ahmed, M Muzaffar

Captain: K Singh Vice-Captain: S Nawaz

