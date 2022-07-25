JIB vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 1 & 2

Jinnah Brescia (JIB) will lock horns with Cricket Stars (CRS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Italy Super Series games at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome on Monday.

Brescia finished second in the ECS T10 Brescia points table, winning three of their five games. In the final, they beat Kings XI by 48 runs to lift the trophy. Cricket Stars, meanwhile, were second in the ECS T10 Bologna standings, winning all three league games. They defeated Bologna by 14 runs in the final.

JIB vs CRS Probable Playing XIs

JIB

Mubashar Hussain (WK), Sharukh Nawaz, Hassan Ahmad, Rizwan Tanweer, Hasnat Ahmed, Muhammad Sajjad, Sadat Ali, Hasan Ali, Janaka Wass, Faisal Shabbir, Rukhsar Ahmed.

CRS

Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh, Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider.

Match Details

Match: JIB vs CRS, FanCode ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 1 & 2

Date and Time: July 25, 2022; 12:00 PM IST and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground is batting-friendly. While batters should find it easy to score runs, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to curb the flow of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 110 runs.

Today’s JIB vs CRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hassan Ahmad: Ahmad scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 158.70 in eight ECS T10 Brescia games. He can also help you fetch some valuable points with his exploits behind the stumps.

Batters

Abdul Rehman: Rehman was the key player for Cricket Stars at ECS T10 Bologna. He scored 260 runs at a strike rate of 183.10 in nine games and also picked up three wickets.

Sharukh Nawaz: Nawaz looked promising with the bat at ECS T10 Brescia, scoring 117 runs at a strike rate of 160.27 in nine games. He could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Janaka Wass: Wass scored 54 runs and also took five wickets in four ECS T10 Brescia outings for Brescia. He will hope to make an impact in this tournament as well

Rajmani Singh Sandhu: Sandhu can be backed for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team, considering his recent form. He scored 147 runs and also scalped eight wickets in nine ECS T10 Bologna games.

Bowlers

Haseeb Khan: Khan is a lethal bowler who can trouble Brescia batters on Monday. He scalped 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.72 in nine ECS T10 Bologna games.

Hasan Ali: Ali is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.46 in seven ECS T10 Brescia games.

Five best players to pick in JIB vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Rehman (CRS)

Sharukh Nawaz (JIB)

Faheem Nazir (JIB)

Rajmani Singh Sandhu (CRS)

Haseeb Khan (CRS).

Key Stats for JIB vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Rehman: 260 runs and 3 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 183.10 and ER - 7.80

Sharukh Nawaz: 117 runs in 9 matches; SR - 160.27

Rajmani Singh Sandhu: 147 runs and 8 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 158.06 and ER - 8.64

Haseeb Khan: 14 wickets in 9 matches; ER - 8.72.

JIB vs CRS Dream11 Prediction

JIB vs CRS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hassan Ahmad, Sharukh Nawaz, Abdul Rehman, Babar Hussain, Janaka Wass, Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Faisal Shabbir, Haseeb Khan, Sukhpal Singh, Hasan Ali.

Captain: Rajmani Singh Sandhu. Vice-captain: Janaka Wass.

JIB vs CRS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nasir Ramzan, Sharukh Nawaz, Abdul Rehman, Babar Hussain, Janaka Wass, Hasnat Ahmed, Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Rukhsar Ahmed, Faisal Shabbir, Haseeb Khan.

Captain: Rajmani Singh Sandhu. Vice-captain: Abdul Rehman.

