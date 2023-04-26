Jinnah Brescia vs Fresh Tropical - Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Milan 2023

Jinnah Brescia will take on Fresh Tropical (JIB vs FT) in Match No. 16 of the ECS T10 Milan 2023 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Thursday, April 26.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the JIB vs FT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Jinnah Brescia have played two matches in this tournament and have one win and one loss to their name. They won their first game against Bergamo CC before slipping to a defeat against Cividate. The team will be keen to return to winning ways on Thursday.

On the other hand, Fresh Tropical started their ECS T10 Milan 2023 campaign with two wins in a row against Kings XI and Milan United. Janjua Brescia then beat them in a final over encounter, so they too will be looking to bounce back from a defeat in their upcoming encounter.

With both teams searching for a win, we should be in for an entertaining contest on Thursday.

JIB vs FT, Match Details

The 16th match of the ECS T10 Milan 2023 between Jinnah Brescia and Fresh Tropical will be played on April 27, 2023, at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The game is set to take place from 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Jinnah Brescia vs Fresh Tropical, Match 16, ECS T10 Milan 2023.

Date & Time: April 27, 2023, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have got big scores and the sides that have chased have hunted down massive targets as well.

A high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards on Thursday, with the pitch not offering much for either pacers or spinners.

JIB vs FT Probable Playing 11 today

Jinnah Brescia Team News

No major injury concerns for Jinnah Brescia heading into this match.

Jinnah Brescia Probable Playing XI: Shahbaz Masood, Asad Tanveer, Mirza Umair (wk), Waseem Ahmad, Shahzad Muhammad, Muhammad Rizwan, Ghulam Farid, Hasan Ali, Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Mirza Farhan, Sukhwinder Singh.

Fresh Tropical Team News

No major injury concerns for Fresh Tropical ahead of this important ECS T10 Milan 2023 contest.

Fresh Tropical Probable Playing XI: Zain Naqvi, Usman Javaid, Asim Ali, Hassan Jamil, Sikandar Abbas, Javed Mahash, Bilal Hamid, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Shaikh (wk), Zahid Cheema (c), Naqash Raza.

Today’s JIB vs FT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Irfan Shaikh (Two innings, 22 runs)

Irfan Shaikh has batted twice in this competition. He has mustered 22 runs and is very safe behind the stumps, making him a solid option for your JIB vs FT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Asad Tanveer (Two matches, 47 runs)

Asad Tanveer has been batting well and has scored 47 runs in two games at this year's ECS T10 Milan. He has a strike-rate of 162.07 in this tournament and will be looking to rack up a big score on Thursday.

Top All-rounder Pick

Asim Ali (Three matches, 41 runs, three wickets)

Asim Ali can make a significant impact in both the batting and bowling departments. The spin-bowling all-rounder has scored 41 runs at a strike-rate of 117.14 in three ECS T10 Milan 2023 matches and has picked up three scalps with the ball.

This makes Ali a must-have on your JIB vs FT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Zahid Cheema (Three matches, five wickets)

Zahid Cheema is in top bowling form. The Fresh Tropical pacer has picked up five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 9.83 and could play an important role in this upcoming match.

JIB vs FT match captain and vice-captain choices

Zain Naqvi (Three matches, 39 runs, two wickets)

Zain Naqvi can be effective with both the bat and ball in hand. The seam-bowling all-rounder has got picked up wickets and scored 39 runs at a strike-rate of 260 in this tournament. Naqvi's ability to contribute at a high level makes him a good captaincy choice for your fantasy outfit for this match.

Bilal Hamid (Three matches, 38 runs, six wickets)

Bilal Hamid has bowled superbly in this year's ECS T10 Milan. He has picked up six wickets in three matches and has an economy rate of 5.00. Hamid can tonk it around with the bat as well, scoring 38 runs so far in the competition.

All of this makes him a solid option to lead your JIB vs FT Dream11 fantasy team on Thursday.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JIB vs FT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Asim Ali: 41 runs & three wickets in three matches.

Zain Naqvi: 39 runs & two wickets in three matches.

Bilal Hamid: 38 runs & six wickets in three matches.

Asad Tanveer: 47 runs in two matches.

Sukhwinder Singh: Three wickets in two matches

JIB vs FT match expert tips

Both teams have some wicket-taking bowlers and consistent all-rounders, who will be the key to their teams enjoying some success on Thursday.

The likes of Asim Ali, Zain Naqvi, Zahid Cheema, Ghulam Farid, Bilal Hamid and Sukhwinder Singh will be the ones to watch out for. They could also be the ones to get your JIB vs FT Dream11 fantasy team plenty of points.

JIB vs FT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Head to Head League Dream11 Team for Jinnah Brescia vs Fresh Tropical - ECS T10 Milan 2023

Wicket-keeper: Irfan Shaikh.

Batters: Asad Tanveer, Usman Javaid, Shahbaz Masood.

All-rounders: Waseem Ahmad, Asim Ali, Zain Naqvi.

Bowlers: Zahid Cheema, Ghulam Farid, Bilal Hamid, Sukhwinder Singh.

JIB vs FT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Grand League Dream11 Team for Jinnah Brescia vs Fresh Tropical - ECS T10 Milan 2023.

Wicket-keepers: Irfan Shaikh, Mirza Umair.

Batters: Asad Tanveer, Hassan Jamil, Shahbaz Masood.

All-rounders: Asim Ali, Zain Naqvi.

Bowlers: Zahid Cheema, Ghulam Farid, Bilal Hamid, Sukhwinder Singh.

