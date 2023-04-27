JIB vs JAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 18

The 18th game of the ECS Milan T10 will see Jinnah Brescia (JIB) square off against Janjua Brescia (JAB) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Thursday (April 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the JIB vs JAB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Jinnah have won one of their last two games, while Janjua have won their last three. Jinnah will give it their all to win the game, but Janjua are expected to prevail.

JIB vs JAB Match Details

The 18th game of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on April 27 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan at 5:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JIB vs JAB, Match 18

Date and Time: April 27, 2023; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically talented should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Brescia Cricket Club and Cricket Stars Inn saw 186 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

JIB vs JAB Form Guide

JIB - Won one of their last two games

JAB - Won their last three games

JIB vs JAB Probable Playing XIs

JIB

No injury update

Shahbaz Masood, Asad Tanveer, Mirza Umair (wk), Waseem Ahmad, Rizwan Tanveer, Muhammad Rizwan Mohy-Uddin, Jaspinder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Hasan Ali-I, Ahmed Rukhsar (c), Ghulam Farid

JAB

No injury update

Vibhor Yadav, Naeem Ahmad, Hamza Saad, Kuldeep Lal, Ahmadullah Safi, Bachittar Singh, Haseeb Abdul (c), Farhad Ali (wk), Nasir Mehmood, Mohammad Afzal, Zahid Ali

JIB vs JAB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

F Ali

Ali is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Umair is another good pick.

Batters

V Yadav

A Tanveer and Yadav are the two best batter picks. S Masood played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

K Lal

H Saad and Lal are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. W Ahmad is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Safi

The top bowler picks are B Singh and A Safi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. G Farid is another good pick.

JIB vs JAB match captain and vice-captain choices

V Yadav

Yadav bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 220 points in the last three games.

A Safi

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Safu the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 211 points in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for JIB vs JAB, Match 18

A Safi

B Singh

V Yadav

K Lal

G Farid

Jinnah Brescia vs Janjua Brescia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jinnah Brescia vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: F Ali

Batters: A Tanveer, V Yadav

All-rounders: K Lal, H Saad, W Ahmad

Bowlers: A Safi, B Singh, G Farid, N Mehmood, S Singh

Jinnah Brescia vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Umair

Batters: A Tanveer, V Yadav

All-rounders: K Lal, H Saad

Bowlers: A Safi, B Singh, G Farid, N Mehmood, S Singh, H Ali

