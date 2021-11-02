JIB vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 5 and 7

Jinnah Brescia (JIB) will take on Kings XI (KIN) in the fifth and seventh matches of the ECS T10 Italy Super Series at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Tuesday.

Jinnah Brescia won the ECS T10 Italy earlier this year and will be looking to defend their crown. They defeated Janjua Brescia by 54 runs in the final. Kings XI, meanwhile, began their ECS T10 Italy Super Series campaign with two consecutive wins over Royal Roma, defeating them by eight and nine wickets respectively. Their batting unit has led from the front in the two games.

JIB vs KIN-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

JIB XI

Hassan Ahmad, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Rizwan, Shahrukh Nawaz, Muhammad Sajjad, Janaka Wass, Hasnat Ahmed, Charith Fernando, Rukhsar Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Sharukh Ahmed Butt

KIN XI

Vikas Kumar, Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh (wk), Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh (c), Jaswinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad, Manjeet Singh

Match Details

JIB vs KIN XI, ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 5 and 7

Date and Time: 2nd November, 2021, 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a balanced one, with both batters and bowlers expected to find some assistance off the wicket. Whiile the batters need to spend some time in the middle, the bowlers need to be wary of their lines and lenghts.

Today’s JIB vs KIN XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hassan Ahmad was the star of the show for Jinnah Brescia in their victorious ECS T10 Italy campaign earlier this year. With 274 runs from nine matches at an average of 54.8, Ahmad finished as the leading run-scorer in the competition.

Batter

Simranjit Singh had a positive opening day against Royal Roma. He scored 44 runs in two matches without getting dismissed even once.

All-rounders

Vikas Singh is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. In the two ECS T10 Italy Super Series games so far, he has scored 93 runs while also picking up three wickets. Vikas should be your first captaincy choice for the JIB vs KIN XI Dream11 fantasy side.

Janaka Wass was also instrumental to Jinnah Brescia’s success in ECS T10 Italy earlier this year. Wass picked up 10 wickets in nine matches and also amassed 112 runs.

Bowlers

Jaswinder Singh has looked in good touch in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series. He grabbed three wickets across the first couple of matches and will be hoping to add more to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in JIB vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction team

Vikas Kumar (KIN XI)

Jaipal Singh (KIN XI)

Jaswinder Singh (KIN XI)

Sarbjit Singh (KIN XI)

Simranjit Singh (KIN XI)

Important stats for JIB vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction team

Vikas Kumar: 93 runs and 3 wickets

Jaipal Singh: 3 wickets

Simranjit Singh: 44 runs

Hassan Ahmad: 274 runs in the previous ECS Tournament

Janaka Wass: 112 runs and 10 wickets in the previous ECS Tournament

JIB vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Italy Super Series)

JIB vs KIN XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Singh, H Ahmad, S Singh, M Singh, M Rizwan, V Kumar, J Singh, J Wass, J Singh, R Ahmed, M Imran

Captain: V Kumar. Vice-captain: Jaipal Singh

JIB vs KIN XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Singh, H Ahmad, S Singh, A Hassan, M Rizwan, V Kumar, J Singh, J Wass, J Singh, R Ahmed, M Imran

Captain: H Ahmad. Vice-captain: J Wass

