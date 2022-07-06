JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia, Match 15

Jinnah Brescia (JIB) will take on Kings XI (KIN) in the 15th match of ECS T10 Brescia on Thursday at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia.

So far, Kings XI have had an average tournament, winning two and losing two. They lacked consistency, which caused them to fall to fourth place in the points standings. However, they have been well served by the likes of Kuldeep Lal and Jagmeet Singh, and they hope to continue their form in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Jinnah Brescia are on a different level after losing to Brescia CC in their first game, and have since won three matches in a row. They will look to retain their winning streak in the upcoming matches and are clear favorites to win on Thursday.

JIB vs KIN-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

JIB XI

Nisar Ahmed (wk), Sharukh Nawaz, Rizwan Mohy Uddin, Hassan Ahmad (c), Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Imran, Ghulam Farid, Rukhsar Ahmed, Mubashar Hussain, Hasan Ali, Faisal Shabbir

KIN XI

Vikas Kumar (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Simranjit Singh (c), Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagjit Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh

Match Details

JIB vs KIN XI, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 15

Date and Time: July 07, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium, Brescia

Pitch Report

The JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium has proven to be an excellent batting surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 87 runs.

Today’s JIB vs KIN XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vikas Kumar-II: He has amassed 53 runs at an average of 17.22 in four innings in the competition so far, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He'll be eager to perform in this game as well.

Batters

Vibhor Yadav: Vibhor has scored 96 runs at an average of 42.00 in four matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He's also doing really well with the ball, taking five wickets at an average of 8.33.

All-rounders

Faheem Nazir: Faheem is a fantastic all-rounder who is finding success with both the bat and the ball. He has scalped two wickets and leads the most runs chart with 180 runs at an excellent average of 60.00 in three games, making him a multiplier pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Rukhsar Ahmed - Rukhsar Ahmed is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets at an average of 4.33 in four games. Given his current form and pace, he is a multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in JIB vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction team

Jaipal Singh (KIN-XI) – 120 points.

Mubashir Hussain (JIB) – 70 points.

Abdullah Abdullah (KIN-XI) – 102 points.

Key stats for JIB vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction team

Shahrukh Nawaz - 81 runs in three games; batting average: 40.50.

Kuldeep Lal - Seven wickets in four games; bowling average: 7.14.

Naeem Ahmad – 55 runs and in three games; batting average: 13.75

JIB vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia)

JIB vs KIN-XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Vikas Kumar, Nisar Ahmed, Sharukh Nawaz, Vibhor Yadav, Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Faheem Nazir, Ghulam Farid, Sarbjit Singh, Rukhsar Ahmed, Faisal Shabbir

Captain: Faheem Nazir Vice Captain: Kuldeep Lal

JIB vs KIN-XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Vikas Kumar, Nisar Ahmed, Sharukh Nawaz, Vibhor Yadav, Kuldeep Lal, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Ghulam Farid, Jagjit Singh, Rukhsar Ahmed, Faisal Shabbir

Captain: Faheem Nazir Vice Captain: Vibhor Yadav

