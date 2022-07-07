JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Playoff 1

Jinnah Brescia (JIB) will take on Kings XI (KIN-XI) in the first playoff match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at JCC Brescia Cricket Ground in Brescia on Friday.

Brescia have had a wonderful campaign so far. They have won three of their five games and are second in the points table with a net run rate of +2.015. Brescia finished just two points behind table toppers Brescia CC. Surprisingly, Brescia suffered a defeat against Kings XI in their last game.

Kings XI, meanwhile, finished third in the standings with the same number of points as Brescia. They, too, won three games but with a slightly inferior net run rate of +0.146. Kings will look to complete two wins over Brescia in as many days.

JIB vs KIN-XI Probable Playing XIs

JIB

Hamza Qaisar, Rizwan Yousaf, Nawaz Shahrukh, Mubashir Hussain, Sadat Ali, Hamid Nasir-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Ghulam Farid, Faisal Shabbir, Sukhwinder Singh-I, Ahmed Rukhsar.

KIN-XI

Vikas Kumar (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Simranjit Singh (c), Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Malkeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jaipal Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh.

Match Details

Match: JIB vs KIN-XI, ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Playoff 1.

Date and Time: July 8, 2022; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia.

Pitch Report

The track is good for batting, and high scores are quite common. There are plenty of runs on offer, so bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. Both teams would love to chase.

Today’s JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ahmed is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot, and he has been in great form with the bat. He will be expected to pile up runs here. He has scored 80 runs so far.

Batters

V Yadav is the leading run-scorer for Kings XI and has amassed 102 runs in five games. He has batted at a strike rate of 200.

All-rounders

F Nazir is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both bat and ball. He's the leading run-scorer in the competition with 150 runs at an average of 150 and a strike rate of over 217. He has also collected four wickets at an average of 9.25 and could prove to be a brilliant captaincy pick in your JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

K Lal, meanwhile, could be another excellent addition in your Dream11 fantasy team, and he has been in unstoppable form. He has scored 49 runs but has scalped nine wickets and is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Bowlers

R Ahmed is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has collected seven wickets at an average of 7.71.

Five best players to pick in JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction team

F Nazir (JIB) – 476 points

K Lal (KIN-XI) – 405 points

V Yadav (KIN-XI) – 387 points

J Singh (KIN-XI) – 283 points

R Ahmed (JIB) – 264 points.

Key stats for JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction team

F Nazir: 150 runs and 4 wickets

K Lal: 49 runs and 9 wickets

V Yadav: 102 runs

J Singh: 49 runs and 5 wickets

R Ahmed: 7 wickets.

JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction

JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ahmed, V Kumar, V Yadav, S Nawaz, S Singh, F Nazir, K Lal, J Singh, R Ahmed, H Ali, J Singh.

Captain: F Nazir. Vice-Captain: K Lal.

JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ahmed, V Yadav, S Nawaz, S Singh, F Nazir, K Lal, J Singh, J Singh, R Ahmed, H Ali, J Singh.

Captain: V Yadav. Vice-Captain: R Ahmed.

