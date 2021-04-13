JIB vs PLG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia Match - Apr 13, 2021

Jinnah Brescia will take on Pak Lions Ghedi in the fifth match of the ECS T10 Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Jinnah Brescia, who will be playing their first match of the ECS T10 Brescia, won the ECS T10 Rome last year. They will head into Tuesday's match as favorites and will be looking forward to starting their campaign on a high. Jinnah Brescia are one of the most experienced sides this season.

Pak Lions Ghedi, on the other hand, will be playing their third ECS T10 Brescia match of the season. While they badly lost their opening match of the tournament against Janjua Brescia by a big margin of 73 runs, their second match got abandoned due to rain. They will be desperately looking to register their first win in the ECS T10 Brescia.

Squads to choose from

Jinnah Brescia

Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Ahmed Rukhsar (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar (WK), Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Ahmad Hassan (WK), Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid and Mirza Ahmed.

Pak Lions Ghedi

Sheraz Khan, Nadeem Faisal, Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz, Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan (WK), Rizwan Zaman, Haseeb Abdul (C), Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Shueb Khan, John Joseph, Ehtasham Safdar, Sukhwinder Singh, Bebin Zacharia, Hamza Zia and Dilawar Hussain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jinnah Brescia

Ahmed Rukhsar (C), Ahmad Hassan, Nawaz Sharukh, Ahmed Nisar (WK), Nawaz Sharukh, Muhammad Imran, Arsalan Shahid, Muhammad Sajjad, Atif Mehmood, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal.

Pak Lions Ghedi

Haseeb Abdul (C) Nadeem Faisal, Fakhar Imran, Sheraz Khan, Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Fayyaz, Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan (WK), Rizwan Zaman, Hamza Zia.

Match Details

Match: Jinnah Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi, Match 5

Date & Time: 13th April 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia.

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the JCC Brescia Cricket is a flat batting wicket. The wicket is much easier to bat on in the first innings compared to the second as it tends to slow down as the match progresses. Teams winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JIB vs PLG)

JIB vs PLG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Brescia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ahmed Nisar, Nawaz Sharukh, Mudassar Riaz, Tojo Thomas, Muhammad Imran, Haseeb Abdul, Tabassum Riaz, Muhammad Fayyaz, Ahmed Rukhsar, Arsalan Shahid, Fakhar Imran.

Captain: Tojo Thomas. Vice-captain: Nawaz Sharukh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ahmed Nisar, Nawaz Sharukh, Tojo Thomas, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Fayyaz, Muhammad Imran, Haseeb Abdul, Tabassum Riaz, Ahmed Rukhsar, Fakhar Imran, Arsalan Shahid.

Captain: Nawaz Sharukh. Vice-captain: Tojo Thomas.