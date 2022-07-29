JIB vs RCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022, Matches 17 and 18

Jinnah Brescia (JIB) will take on Roma CC (RCC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022 matches at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Friday, July 29.

Jinnah Brescia have won five of their six games and are currently two points clear at the top of the table. Roma CC, meanwhile, have won three out of their six fixtures and find themselves fourth in the standings.

JIB vs RCC Probable Playing 11 Today

JIB XI

Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Hassan Ahmad (WK), Ghulam Farid, Rizwan Tanweer, Sharukh Nawaz, Faisal Shabbir, Saif Ur Rehman, Mubashar Hussain, Bilal Masud, Muhammad Ali, Hasan Ali.

RCC XI

Sujith Rillagodage (C & WK), Rahat Ahmed, Ranil Omaththage, Thushara Samarakoon, Dammika Aththanayaka, Dinidu Marage, Achintha Naththandige, Pruthuvi Samarage, Thakshila Korale, Crishan Kalugamage, Thilina Rathnayakas.

Match Details

JIB vs RCC, ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022, Matches 17 and 18

Date and Time: 29th July, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground is generally a good one to bat on, with high scores being common at the venue. The bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the runflow in check.

Today’s JIB vs RCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Ahmad is his side's second-highest run-scorer in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022 with 129 runs in six matches at an average of 64.50 and at a strike rate of over 174.

Batter

S Ur Rehman has amassed 113 runs in six games so far and will be keen to add to his tally today.

All-rounders

P Samarage is Roma CC's leading run-scorer with 122 runs in six innings at a stunning strike rate of 196.77. He has also taken 12 wickets at an average of 6.33.

C Kalugamage has smashed 99 runs at a strike rate of over 190 in addition to taking nine wickets at an average of 10.55 in six ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022 fixtures.

Bowler

R Ahmed is Jinnah Brescia's leading wicket-taker in the competition with 12 wickets at an average of 8.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in JIB vs RCC Dream11 prediction team

P Samarage (RCC) – 597 points

R Ahmed (JIB) – 477 points

C Kalugamage (RCC) – 437 points

R Tanveer (JIB) – 375 points

D Marage (RCC) – 346 points

Important stats for JIB vs RCC Dream11 prediction team

P Samarage: 122 runs and 12 wickets

R Ahmed: 12 wickets

C Kalugamage: 99 runs and 9 wickets

R Tanveer: 147 runs and 2 wickets

D Marage: 70 runs and 7 wickets

JIB vs RCC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022)

JIB vs RCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, S Ur Rehman, S Nawaz, T Samarakoon, P Samarage, C Kalugamage, R Tanveer, D Marage, R Ahmed, H Ali, F Shabbir

Captain: P Samarage. Vice-captain: C Kalugamage.

JIB vs RCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, S Ur Rehman, S Nawaz, T Samarakoon, P Samarage, C Kalugamage, A Naththandige, D Marage, R Ahmed, H Ali, R Omaththage.

Captain: R Ahmed. Vice-captain: D Marage.

