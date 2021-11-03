JIB vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 9 & 11

Jinnah Brescia (JIB) will be up against Venezia (VEN) in the ninth and 11th matches of the ECS T10 Italy Super Series at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Wednesday.

Jinnah Brescia have won their first two ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They beat the Kings XI by 37 runs in their last match. Venezia, on the other hand, have won two out of their four matches and currently find themselves just below their opponents in the standings. They lost their last ECS T10 Italy Super Series match against Royal Roma by seven wickets.

JIB vs VEN Probable Playing 11 Today

JIB XI

Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Sharukh Nawaz, Nisar Ahmed (WK), Hassan Ahmad, Hasnat Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Sukhwinder Singh, Hasan Ali, Ghulam Farid.

VEN XI

Nazmul Haque (C), Hosan Ahmed, Sojun Islam (WK), Miah Alamin, Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam, Mahbub Khan, Rajib Miah, Muhammad Asif, Emon Abdul, Mazibur Sharif.

Match Details

JIB vs VEN, Matches 9 & 11, ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Date and Time: 3rd November 2021, 01:00 PM & 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 115 runs.

Today’s JIB vs VEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hassan Ahmad: Ahmad has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches, scoring 33 runs at a strike rate of close to 184. He could score some quick-fire runs for his team on Wednesday.

Batters

Shahrukh Nawaz: Nawaz has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Jinnah Brescia. He has scored 48 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 252.63 in two matches.

Nazmul Haque: Haque is Venezia's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series with 101 runs in four matches. He is a quality batter who could play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Miah Alamin: Alamin has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.63 and also scored 26 runs in four outings.

Rajib Miah: Miah can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 63 runs at a strike rate of 217.24 while also taking four wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Mahmudul Islam: Islam has bowled pretty well so far this season, picking up four wickets, including his best figures of 3/14. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Muhammad Imran: Imran has scored 45 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 204.54 and also picked up a wicket in two ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in JIB vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

Miah Alamin (VEN) - 376 points

Rajib Miah (VEN) - 219 points

Mahmudul Islam (VEN) - 219 points

Shagar Choquder (VEN) - 215 points

Rukhsar Ahmed (JIB) - 168 points

Important Stats for JIB vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

Miah Alamin: 26 runs and 9 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 173.33 and ER - 7.63

Rajib Miah: 63 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 217.24 and ER - 11.50

Mahmudul Islam: 17 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 141.66 and ER - 9.83

Muhammad Imran: 45 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 204.54 and ER - 12.50

Sharukh Nawaz: 48 runs in 2 matches; SR - 252.63

JIB vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Italy Super Series)

JIB vs VEN Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nisar Ahmed, Sharukh Nawaz, Mahbub Khan, Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque, Hasnat Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Muhammad Imran, Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam.

Captain: Miah Alamin. Vice-captain: Hosan Ahmed.

JIB vs VEN Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hassan Ahmad, Sharukh Nawaz, Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque, Hasnat Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Muhammad Imran, Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam, Hasan Ali.

Captain: Miah Alamin. Vice-captain: Hasnat Ahmed.

Edited by Samya Majumdar