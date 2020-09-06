JICC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Sept 6th, 2020

The final of the ECS T10 Rome League sees Jinnah Brescia taking on Bergamo CC at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground in Rome.

Jinnah Brescia has been the team to beat so far with their stunning win in the semi-final against Janjua Brescia reinstating their credentials as title favourites. On the other hand, Bergamo CC survived a scare against Brescia CC, even though they eventually cantered to an 118-run chase with an over to spare.

Both teams are strong on paper with nothing much to separate them. However, one would fancy Bergamo CC given their ability to chase down big targets with ease.

It's all to play for in the final with both sides looking to adorn their campaign with the ECS T10 Rome League crown.

Squads to choose from

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Ahmed Rukhsar, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Malik Mushtaq, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Ahmed Butt, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Shouab.

Bergamo Cricket Club

Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

A Rukhsar, A Attieq, M Rizwan, A Nisar, A Hassan, M Mushtaq, M Jafri, M Sajjad, N Sharukh, M Iqbal and A Butt

Bergamo Cricket Club

Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh

Match Details

Match: Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Bergamo Cricket Club

Date: 6th September 2020, at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Club, Rome

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground has played much better over the last few days with scores of 100 being notched up at an alarming rate. While there is ample help on offer for both the spinners and pacers, there isn't much room for error given the shorter dimensions of the venue.

Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions up front with 100 being par.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JICC vs BCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Hassan, A Attieq, Mandeep Singh, R Kumar, M Iqbal, B Singh, J Singh, M Jafri, M Mushtaq, D Singh and G Singh

Captain: M Jafri, Vice-Captain: B Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, A Attieq, Mandeep Singh, R Kumar, M Iqbal, B Singh, J Singh, M Jafri, M Mushtaq, A Rukhsar and G Singh

Captain: B Singh, Vice-Captain: M Mushtaq