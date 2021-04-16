JIB vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia 2nd Semi-final - Apr 17, 2021

Jinnah Brescia will take on Cividate in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket ground on Saturday.

Jinnah Brescia finished second in the league stage, winning five out of their eight ECS T10 Brescia encounters. They seem to have all the bases covered and will head into the semi-finals high on confidence.

Cividate also fared well in the group stages, winning four of their eight games and losing twice. Two of their matches were abandoned due to rain. Cividate won three of their last four ECS T10 Brescia fixtures to book their semi-finals spot.

Squads to choose from

Jinnah Brescia: Ahmed Rukhsar (c), Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid, Mirza Ahmed

Cividate: Kuljinder Singh (c), Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Rashid Umar, Ali Sikandar, Usman Talib, Bilal Ahmed, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Ramzan Shabbir

Predicted Playing XIs

Jinnah Brescia: Faheem Nazir, Azhar Hussain, Hassan Ahmad, Humza Ishtiaq, Muhammad Imran, Harsha Wass (wk), Sukhwinder Singh, Ghulam Farid, Nisar Ahmed, Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Hasan Ali

Cividate: Dara Shikoh, Farhan Javaid (wk), Arslan Sabir, Muhammad Arslan, Kuljinder Singh (c), Waleed Sikandar, Usman Javaid, Bilal Ahmad, Abdul Rehman, Ramzan Shabbir, Rashid Umar

Match Details

Match: Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate

Date & Time: April 17th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground has produced some absolute belters in the ECS T10 Brescia. The batters have enjoyed the conditions, with teams racking up big scores regularly. The average first innings score at the venue is 114 runs.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JIB vs CIV)

Dream11 Team for Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate - ECS T10 Brescia 2021 2nd Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Farhan Javaid, Nisar Ahmed, Azhar Hussain, Arslan Sabir, Faheem Nazir, Bilal Ahmad, Dara Shikoh, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Imran, Sukhwinder Singh

Captain: Dara Shikoh. Vice-captain: Nisar Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Farhan Javaid, Nisar Ahmed, Azhar Hussain, Arslan Sabir, Faheem Nazir, Bilal Ahmad, Dara Shikoh, Kuljinder Singh, Rukhsar Ahmed, Muhammad Arslan, Sukhwinder Singh

Captain: Dara Shikoh. Vice-captain: Muhammad Arslan