Jinnah Brescia vs Fresh Tropical Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Qualifier 1

Jinnah Brescia (JIB) will take on Fresh Tropical (FT) in the first Qualifier of the ECS Italy Super Series 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Saturday.

Jinnah Brescia finished at the top of the points table at the end of the league phase. They returned with six wins and two losses. On the other hand, Fresh Tropical have won three out of their last four matches to finish with a win-loss record of 5-3 after the league stages.

JIB vs FT Probable Playing 11 today

Jinnah Brescia: Sharukh Nawaz, Saif Ur Rehman, Hassan Ahmad (wk), Ghulam Farid, Bilal Masud, Muhammad Ali, Adeel Ahmed, Mubashar Hussain, Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Faisal Shabbir, Hasan Ali

Fresh Tropical: Bilal Hussain, Amir Sharif, Asim Ali (wk), Sikandar Abbas, Hassan Jamil, Muhammad Imran (c), Bilal Hamid, Shoaib Amjad, Shahzad Hamayun, Faisal Muhammad, Zahid Cheema

Match Details

Match: Jinnah Brescia vs Fresh Tropical

Date & Time: July 30 2022, 2 pm IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores regularly and thus, another high-scoring encounter is likely in store for this game.

Today’s JIB vs FT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hassan Ahmad is in top batting form and is the second-highest run-getter in this tournament. He has amassed 163 runs while striking at 185.22.

Batters

Saif Ur Rehman has been in good form with the bat and has accumulated 153 runs at a strike-rate of 142.99.

All-rounders

Amir Sharif has contributed effectively with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 126 runs at a strike-rate of 161.53 and has picked up 11 wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Rukhsar Ahmed has been superb with the ball and is second on the wicket charts in this tournament. He has taken 18 wickets at an economy of 7.56.

Top 5 best players to pick in JIB vs FT Dream11 Prediction Team

Rukhsar Ahmed (JIB): 677 points

Amir Sharif (FT): 629 points

Bilal Hamid (FT): 479 points

Zahid Cheema (FT): 476 points

Hassan Ahmad (JIB): 381 points

Important stats for JIB vs FT Dream11 Prediction Team

Hassan Ahmad: 163 runs

Rukhsar Ahmed: 18 wickets

Amir Sharif: 126 runs & 11 wickets

Bilal Hamid: Nine wickets

Zahid Cheema: 12 wickets

JIB vs FT Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Jinnah Brescia vs Fresh Tropical - ECS Italy Super Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hassan Ahmad, Sharukh Nawaz, Saif Ur Rehman, Hassan Jamil, Ghulam Farid, Sikandar Abbas, Amir Sharif, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema, Rukhsar Ahmed, Hasan Ali

Captain: Amir Sharif, Vice-captain: Rukhsar Ahmed

Dream11 Team for Jinnah Brescia vs Fresh Tropical - ECS Italy Super Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asim Ali, Hassan Ahmad, Sharukh Nawaz, Saif Ur Rehman, Bilal Hussain, Ghulam Farid, Amir Sharif, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema, Rukhsar Ahmed, Faisal Shabbir

Captain: Amir Sharif Vice-captain: Hassan Ahmad

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far