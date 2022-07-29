Jinnah Brescia vs Fresh Tropical Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Qualifier 1

Jinnah Brescia (JIB) will take on Fresh Tropical (FT) in the first Qualifier of the ECS Italy Super Series 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Saturday.
Jinnah Brescia finished at the top of the points table at the end of the league phase. They returned with six wins and two losses. On the other hand, Fresh Tropical have won three out of their last four matches to finish with a win-loss record of 5-3 after the league stages.
JIB vs FT Probable Playing 11 today
Jinnah Brescia: Sharukh Nawaz, Saif Ur Rehman, Hassan Ahmad (wk), Ghulam Farid, Bilal Masud, Muhammad Ali, Adeel Ahmed, Mubashar Hussain, Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Faisal Shabbir, Hasan Ali
Fresh Tropical: Bilal Hussain, Amir Sharif, Asim Ali (wk), Sikandar Abbas, Hassan Jamil, Muhammad Imran (c), Bilal Hamid, Shoaib Amjad, Shahzad Hamayun, Faisal Muhammad, Zahid Cheema
Match Details
Match: Jinnah Brescia vs Fresh Tropical
Date & Time: July 30 2022, 2 pm IST
Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome
Pitch Report
The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores regularly and thus, another high-scoring encounter is likely in store for this game.
Today’s JIB vs FT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Hassan Ahmad is in top batting form and is the second-highest run-getter in this tournament. He has amassed 163 runs while striking at 185.22.
Batters
Saif Ur Rehman has been in good form with the bat and has accumulated 153 runs at a strike-rate of 142.99.
All-rounders
Amir Sharif has contributed effectively with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 126 runs at a strike-rate of 161.53 and has picked up 11 wickets with the ball.
Bowlers
Rukhsar Ahmed has been superb with the ball and is second on the wicket charts in this tournament. He has taken 18 wickets at an economy of 7.56.
Top 5 best players to pick in JIB vs FT Dream11 Prediction Team
Rukhsar Ahmed (JIB): 677 points
Amir Sharif (FT): 629 points
Bilal Hamid (FT): 479 points
Zahid Cheema (FT): 476 points
Hassan Ahmad (JIB): 381 points
Important stats for JIB vs FT Dream11 Prediction Team
Hassan Ahmad: 163 runs
Rukhsar Ahmed: 18 wickets
Amir Sharif: 126 runs & 11 wickets
Bilal Hamid: Nine wickets
Zahid Cheema: 12 wickets
JIB vs FT Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hassan Ahmad, Sharukh Nawaz, Saif Ur Rehman, Hassan Jamil, Ghulam Farid, Sikandar Abbas, Amir Sharif, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema, Rukhsar Ahmed, Hasan Ali
Captain: Amir Sharif, Vice-captain: Rukhsar Ahmed
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asim Ali, Hassan Ahmad, Sharukh Nawaz, Saif Ur Rehman, Bilal Hussain, Ghulam Farid, Amir Sharif, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema, Rukhsar Ahmed, Faisal Shabbir
Captain: Amir Sharif Vice-captain: Hassan Ahmad