JIB vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia Match - April 15th, 2021

Jinnah Brescia will take on Janjua Brescia in the 15th match of the ECS T10 Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Jinnah Brescia are currently second in the ECS T10 Brescia standings after winning their first two matches. Hassan Ahmad is the leading run-scorer for the team, with 69 runs to his name at a strike rate of 255. Muhammad Imran has been their best bowler, taking two wickets at an average of 11, while his economy rate read 7.33.

Janjua Brescia are third in the ECS T10 Brescia table, having won one and lost twice, while one of their matches was washed out. Nasir Ramzan is their leading run-scorer, amassing 118 runs at a strike rate of 184. Janjua Brescia's best bowler has been Zahid Ali, who has taken three wickets at an average of 17; his economy rate is 8.50.

Squads to choose from

Jinnah Brescia

Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Harsha Wass, Ahmed-Abrar Bilal, Hasnat Ahmed, Nawaz Shahrukh, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Sajjad, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Ghulam Farid, Charith Fernando, Sukhwinder Singh-I, Janaka Wass, Shahrukh Ahmed Butt-I, Mirza Waqar Ahmed, Faheem Nazir, Atif Mehmood, Ahmed Rukhsar, Muhammad Arsalan Shahid, Hussain Abubakar, Hasan Ali-I, Humza Ishitiaq

Janjua Brescia

Nasir Ramzan, Ateeq Khan, Hasnain Mirza, Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Shazad Ahmed, Muhammad Saqib, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Shouab, Bachittar Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Jinnah Brescia

Ahmed Nisar, Ahmed-Abrar Bilal, Hassan Ahmad, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Atif Mehmood, Nawaz Shahrukh, Ghulam Farid, Hussain Abubakar, Hasan Ali-I, Humza Ishtiaq, Nasir Rehman

Janjua Brescia

Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal, Hasnain Mirza

Match Details

Match: Jinnah Brescia vs Janjua Brescia, Match 15, ECS T10 Brescia

Date and Time: 15th April 4:30 pm IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground assists both the batsmen and the bowlers, with the wicket expected to remain the same throughout the match.

The team winning the toss would most probably bowl first.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JIB vs JAB)

JIB vs JAB Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Brescia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ahmed Nisar, Ahmed Abrar Bilal, Hassan Ahmad, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Muhammad Sajjad

Captain: Hassan Ahmad. Vice-captain: Muhammad Imran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nasir Ramzan, Hassan Ahmad, Naeem Ahamd, Waseem Ahmad, Janaka Wass, Zahid Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Charith Fernando, Mohammad Afzal, Muhammad Imran, Rukhsar Ahmed

Captain: Nasir Ramzan. Vice-captain: Zahid Ali