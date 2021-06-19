JJ vs BHS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Hong Kong Women's T20 match - June 20th, 2021

The Jade Jets will go up against the Bauhinia Stars in the upcoming fixture of the Hong Kong Women's T20. The match will take place at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday.

Both teams will play each other thrice in the league, with the team winning the most number of matches taking the Hong Kong Women's T20 trophy home.

In their previous meeting at Mong Kok, the Jade Jets successfully chased down a target of 84 runs in 15.4 overs. They won the game by seven wickets to lead the three-match series 1-0.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the Hong Kong Women's T20 match between the Jade Jets and the Bauhinia Stars.

#3 Shanzeen Shahzad

Bauhinia Stars opener Shanzeen Shahzad scored 40 runs off 53 balls in the season opener of the Hong Kong Women's T20. She belted three boundaries during her knock and was the top scorer of the match as well.

Though her teammates failed, Shahzad kept fighting to help the Stars build their total. She is expected to give her best once again to help the side level the series.

#2 Maryam Bibi

Maryam Bibi was the star bowler for the Bauhinia Stars in their previous outing against the Jade Jets. She struck twice during her four-overs spell and dismissed Mariko Hill and Keenu Gill.

The 17-year-old player is a must-pick for your Dream11 team as she can fetch you some valuable points in the upcoming Hong Kong Women's T20 fixture.

#1 Mariko Hill

Jade Jets star player Mariko Hill excelled with the bat and the ball in the previous meeting between the two teams. She picked up two wickets for 12 runs from four overs. With the bat, Hill contributed 29 runs off 30 balls, a knock that included a couple of boundaries.

