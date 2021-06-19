JJ vs BHS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Hong Kong Women's T20 Match -June 20th, 2021

The Jade Jets will lock horns with the Bauhinia Stars in the second match of the the three-game T20 series as part of the Hong Kong Women's T20 League at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday.

In the first game of the Hong Kong Women's T20 League, the Bauhinia Stars batted first and posted a total of 83/9 in their stipulated 20 overs, courtesy of Shanzeen Shahzad's 40-run knock. Mariko Hill was the pick of the Jets bowlers, picking up three wickets for15 runs.

In reply, the Jade Jets chased down the target with seven wickets in hand and 26 balls to spare. They will look to extend their winning run and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Hong Kong Women's T20 League when they face the Stars on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Bauhinia Stars

Alison Siu, Amanda Cheung, Dorothea Chan, Jaswinder Kaur, Jennifer Alumbro, Anum Ahmad, Emma Lai, Kary Chan, Maheen Haider, Maryam Bibi, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Connie Wong, Shanzeen Shahzad, Jenefer Davies.

Jade Jets

Pull To, Tammy Chu, Tinaz Karbhari, Charlotte Chan, Iqra Sahar, Jasmine Titmuss, Rida Haider, Ashley Hung, Betty Chan, Katy Gibbons, Keenu Gill, Mariko Hill, Rajvir Kaur, Hiu Ying Cheung

Predicted Playing XIs

Jade Jets: Jasmine Titmuss (c), Hiu Yeng Cheung (wk), Katy Gibbons, Pull To, Tinaz Karbhari, Mariko Hill, Keenu Gill, Tammy Chu, Charlotte Chan, Rajvir Kaur, Betty Chan.

Bauhinia Stars: Kary Chan (c), Jenefer Davies (wk), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Amanda Cheung, Dorothea Chan, Emma Lai II, Maryam Bibi, Shanzeen Shahzad II, Alison Siu, Anum Ahmad, Maheen Haider.

Match Details

Match: Jade Jets vs Bauhinia Stars, Match 2, Hong Kong Women's T20 League

Date & Time: 20th June 2021, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok is a good one to bat on, with scores of around 130-140 considered a par total at the venue. However, pacers and spinners have also done well on this ground, with the latter being able to extract more turn and bounce off the surface in the middle overs.

Hong Kong Women's T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JJ vs BHS)

JJ vs BHS Dream11 Team Prediction - Hong Kong Women's T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hiu Ying Cheung, Shanzeen Shahzad II, Pull To, Amanda Cheung, Mariko Hill, Ruchita Venkatesh, Keenu Gill, Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Kary Chan, Alison Siu.

Captain: Mariko Hill. Vice-captain: Keenu Gill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Emma Lai II, Shanzeen Shahzad II, Pull To, Tinaz Karbhari, Mariko Hill, Jasmine Titmuss, Keenu Gill, Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Anum Ahmad, Charlotte Chan

Captain: Jasmine Titmuss. Vice-captain: Maryam Bibi

Edited by Samya Majumdar