JJB vs RBCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Sept 4th, 2020

A mouthwatering clash awaits ECS fans in Rome as the table-toppers Janjua Brescia takes on Rome Bangla Cricket Club on Friday.

Janjua Brescia have been the team to beat with three wins out of three so far. With their batsmen running riot, they have stood out as the favourites to win the title.

Their opponents, Rome Bangla CC, haven't done too bad having won two games out of three, at the time of writing. Their performance against Asian Latina CC in the previous game should give them much needed confidence as they go up against a formidable Janjua Brescia CC outfit.

Although Janjua seem to hold the edge, Rome Bangla will bank on their form as they eye an upset against the table-toppers. With two crucial points and a place in the knockouts beckoning, we should be in for a great game of T10 cricket.

Squads to choose from

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club

Rehman Abdul, Hamza Saad, Zain Ul Abdeen, Bachittar Singh, Zahid Ali, Adnan Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Yaseen, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Shueb Khan, Gurjinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed, Usama Munir

Rome Bangla Cricket Club

Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Dewpura Tinusha, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club

Z Ali, A Ali, N Ahmad, M Saqib, A Rehman, M Yaseen, W Ahmad, Z Abdeen Ul, H Ahmed, G Singh, H Saad

Rome Bangla Cricket Club

B Bikash, K Abdul, A Rajib, C Ahmed, A Rahat, H Fahad, H Bilal Bhuyain, Ahmed Anik, H Adnan, S Raihan, D Tinusha

Match Details

Match: Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club

Date: 4th August 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits the two sides with something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the dimensions of the ground go against them, there is enough in the surface to keep the bowlers interested.

The spinners have extracted some turn in the middle overs, which will be something to keep an eye out for in this game. With the conditions not likely to change much during the day, both teams will look to bat first and put on at least 75 on this surface.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JJB vs RBCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ahmad, H Ahmed, A Ali, D Tinusha, Z Ali, W Ahmad, H Fahad, H Bilal, M Yaseen, A Anik and H Saad

Captain: H Ahmed, Vice-Captain: Z Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Chandra-Bikash, H Ahmed, A Ali, C Ahmed, Z Ali, W Ahmad, H Fahad, H Bilal, M Yaseen, A Anik and H Saad

Captain: H Ahmed, Vice-Captain: M Yaseen