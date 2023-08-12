JK vs BLK Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 12, 2023

Jaffna Kings (JK) and B-Love Kandy (BLK) are set to lock horns in Match 15 of the LPL 2023 on Saturday, August 12. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

The Kings are currently placed third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.288 thanks to wins in three out of six matches. Kandy, on the other hand, are on a three-match winning streak.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your JK vs BLK Dream11 teams.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (BLK) – 9 credits

Wanindu Hasaranga was a tad quiet in his first three matches, but since then, he has been in stupendous form. The leg-spinner has picked up eight wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 4.98 with a four-wicket haul to his name.

Moreover, he has scored 134 runs at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 223.33. Fantasy users should make him the captain for the JK vs BLK match.

#2 Dunith Wellalage (JK) – 6.5 credits

Dunith Wellalage has been exceptional for the Kings. He is currently their leading run-scorer, having racked up eight wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 6.18 with a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

Wellalage has also been impressive with the bat as he has scored 79 runs in four innings. He should be picked in fantasy teams for the JK vs BLK match.

#1 Shoaib Malik (JK) – 8.5 credits

Shoaib Malik has been at his very ever since he joined the Kings after playing for the Mississauga Panthers in the GT20 Canada. The veteran has picked up three wickets from two matches at an excellent economy rate of 6.37.

Moreover, he is also in excellent form with the bat in hand. In his first game, Malik scored an unbeaten 53-ball 74. Fantasy users should pick him for the JK vs BLK match.

