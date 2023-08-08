JK vs CS Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 8, 2023

Colombo Strikers (CS) and Jaffna Kings (GT) are set to cross swords in Match 13 of the LPL 2023 on Tuesday, August 8. The Pallekele International Stadium will host the clash.

The Strikers are hanging in the middle of the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.020. The Kings, on the other hand, will go into the match after losing to the Dambulla Aura by nine runs on Monday.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your JK vs CS Dream11 teams.

#3 Babar Azam (CS) – 9 credits

Babar Azam is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament and hence, fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the JK vs CS match.

In four matches, the Pakistani skipper has scored 211 runs at an average of 52.75 and a strike rate of 147.55 with one century and one half-century to his name. The fact that he scored a hundred in his previous game should keep him in good stead.

#2 Dunith Wellalage (JK) – 6.5 credits

Dunith Wellalage has been in impressive form in the championship and therefore, should be picked in fantasy teams for the JK vs CS match.

He is the leading wicket-taker for the Kings, having picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.92. Wellalage has also racked up 79 runs from four innings at an average of 79 and a strike rate of 116.17 with a top score of 38 not out.

#1 Matheesha Pathirana (CS) – 8 credits

Matheesha Pathirana is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Therefore, fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the JK vs CS match.

In four matches, the fast bowler has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of eight. He mostly bowls at the death and hence, has a chance of picking up wickets in heaps.

