JK vs DA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League T20, Match 8

Jaffna Kings (JK) will take on Dambulla Aura (DA) in the eighth match of the Lanka Premier League T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday, December 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the JK vs DA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Dambulla Aura had a disappointing season, losing both games in a row. They are fourth in the points table and will be hoping for Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa to step up to give them their first victory.

Meanwhile, Jaffna Kings have won two of their three games and are looking balanced, thanks to outstanding performances from James Fuller, Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, and Dunith Wellalage. They are second in the points standings.

JK vs DA Match Details

The eighth match of the Lanka Premier League T20 will be played on December 11 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The game is set to take place at 07:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JK vs DA, Lanka Premier League T20, Match 8

Date and Time: 11 December 2022, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

JK vs DA Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is well-balanced. With the new ball, the pacers are likely to see some action. Spinners could also have a few turns available, making the contest between the bat and the ball equal.

Last 5 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 131

Average second-innings score: 103

JK vs DA probable playing 11s for today’s match

JK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

JK Probable Playing 11

Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (c), James Fuller, Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dunith Wellalage, Zaman Khan

DA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DA Probable Playing 11

Jordan Cox (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shevon Daniel, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Chathuranga de Silva, Tom Abell, Tharindu Ratnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Noor Ahmad

JK vs DA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jordan Cox (72 runs in two matches, Average: 36.00)

Cox has been one of his team's most effective players, accumulating 72 runs at an average of 36.00 in two innings while also being excellent behind the stumps. He is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Avishka Fernando (91 runs in three matches)

Avishka has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the competition so far, scoring 91 runs at a strike rate of 108.67, with a high score of 51. He is a must-have player for your fantasy side.

Top All-rounder Pick

James Fuller (5 runs & 4 wickets in three matches)

Fuller is a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and can be a great pick for your JK vs DA Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed five runs and has also taken four wickets in three games.

Top Bowler Pick

Maheesh Theekshana (Five wickets in three games)

Theekshana has been decent with the ball in the ongoing tournament, making batters think with his off-break spin bowling. He has picked up five wickets in three games so far and will thus look to add to his wickets tally on Sunday.

JK vs DA match captain and vice-captain choices

Lahiru Kumara

Lahiru Kumara has impressed everyone with his right-arm fast bowling performances in the competition so far. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 15.75 in two games. Given his chances of bowling crucial overs, he is a perfect captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Dunith Wellalage

Dunith is a top bowler for his team and has shown some potential with the bat as well. He has taken three wickets at an average of 10.33 in as many games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.

5 must-picks for JK vs DA Dream11 fantasy cricket

Tom Abell

Tharindu Ratnayake

Lahiru Kumara

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Avishka Fernando

JK vs DA match expert tips 8th matches

Dasun Shanaka as captain of your JK vs DA Dream11 team could be the safest bet, given his all-round abilities and with the pitch favoring bowlers. Shoaib Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Parera, and Sikandar Raza are some of the best options for your fantasy team.

JK vs DA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

JK vs DA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Jordan Cox

Batters: Thisara Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, A Fernando

All-rounders: C de Silva, Sikandar Raza, James Fuller (c)

Bowlers: Viyaskanth, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Mahesh Theekshana (vc).

JK vs DA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

JK vs DA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: R Gurbaz

Batters: Dasun Shanka, Shoaib Malik (vc), Tomm Abell

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Sikandar Raza, James Fuller

Bowlers: Viyaskanth, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage (c), Mahesh Theekshana.

