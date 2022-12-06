JK vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 1

The Jaffna Kings (JK) will take on Galle Gladiators (GG) in the first match at the Lanka Premier League 2022 on Tuesday at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sooriyawewa. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the JK vs GG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful LPL 2021. Both teams played the finals of the Lanka Premier League 2021, where the Jaffna Kings won the match by a minimal margin of 23 runs.

Galle Gladiators will try their best to win the match, but the Jaffna Kings are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

JK vs GG Match Details

The first match of the Lanka Premier League 2022 will be played on December 6 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sooriyawewa. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JK vs GG, Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: December 6, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa

Pitch Report

The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sooriyawewa has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

JK vs GG Form Guide

JK - Will be playing their first match

GG - Will be playing their first match

JK vs GG Probable Playing XI

JK Playing XI

No major injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera (c), James Neesham, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando

GG Playing XI

No major injury updates

Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi, Movin Subasingha, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain

JK vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mendis

K Mendis, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. R Gurbaz is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

T Kohler Cadmore

A Fernando and T Kohler Cadmore are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Perera is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

I Wasim

D Silva and I Wasim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Fuller is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Hasnain

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Hasnain and M Theekshana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Pradeep is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JK vs GG match captain and vice-captain choices

K Mendis

K Mendis is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for the team. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. He has smashed 1059 runs in just 49 T20Is.

R Gurbaz

R Gurbaz is another good pick for today's match as he will bat aggressively in the top order and can play a crucial role in today's match. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He has smashed 896 runs in just 35 T20Is.

5 Must Picks for JK vs GG, Match 1

K Mendis

K Perera

R Gurbaz

I Wasim

M Theekshana

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, K Perera, R Gurbaz

Batters: A Fernando, T Kohler Cadmore, T Perera

All-rounders: D Silva, I Wasim

Bowlers: M Theekshana, N Pradeep, M Hasnain

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, K Perera, R Gurbaz

Batters: A Fernando, T Kohler Cadmore, T Perera

All-rounders: J Fuller, I Wasim

Bowlers: M Theekshana, B Fernando, M Hasnain

