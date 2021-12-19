JK vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League, Qualifier 1

The Jaffna Kings (JK) will lock horns against the Galle Gladiators (GG) in the Qualifier 1 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021-22 on Monday, December 20th, at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The Kings performed remarkably in the group stage of LPL 2021-22, finishing as table-toppers, winning six of their eight games. They will now look to seal their spot in the final.

Meanwhile, Galle Gladiators too have had a great campaign, finishing second, winning four of their eight games. They will be high on confidence after beating the Jaffna Kings in their last group game by 20 runs. They will now look to repeat the same result against the same opposition to advance to the final.

JK vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Jaffna Kings

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Chaturanga de Silva, Thisara Perera(C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Wahab Riaz, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Galle Gladiators

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis(WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(C), Samit Patel, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Pulina Tharanga, Mohammad Amir, Noor Ahmad, Pramod Madushan.

Match Details

Match: Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators, Lanka Premier League 2021-22.

Date and Time: 20th December; 08.30 PM IST.

Venue: R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium has been a balanced one this season. As seen in previous games, the pitch has been slightly on the slower side.

Pacers won't get much movement, which should help the batters flourish early on. As the game progresses, spinners should come into play, which will make it difficult for the batters to score.

Today’s JK vs GG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Mendis: Mendis has performed admirably at the top order. and has delivered consistently. He has 203 runs to his name so far, and is expected to deliver once again.

Batters

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Rajapaksa is another reliable top order batter who can score big. He has performed decently in recent games, which makes him a top pick for this clash.

Shoaib Malik: Malik is one of the most experienced players in the tournament. He has played several crucial knocks, and could prove to be key in today's game.

All-rounders

Samit Patel: Patel has been a vital cog for his team this season. He has scored 116 runs, and is leading the tournament with 15 wickets to his name.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan is another all-rounder who would be a great pick. He has 60 runs to his name, and has grabbed eight wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana: The Sri Lankan mystery spinner has been in fabulous form this season. He has picked up 13 wickets so far, and will look to repeat the exploits in this game.

Mohammad Amir: Amir could be a good option for bowlers who can contain batters, thanks to his bowling variations. He has consistently picked up key wickets in the last four games for the Galle Gladiators in the ongoing tournament.

Five best players to pick in JK vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Samit Patel: 588 points.

Maheesh Theekshana: 443 points.

Wanindu Hasaranga: 400 points.

Kusal Mendis: 343 points.

Shoaib Malik: 325 points.

Key stats for JK vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Samit Patel: 8 matches, 116 runs, 15 wickets.

Maheesh Theekshana: 8 matches, 13 wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga: 8 matches, 60 runs, 8 wickets.

Kusal Mendis: 8 matches, 203 runs.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: 8 matches, 220 runs.

JK vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shoaib Malik, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Samit Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Noor Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Samit Patel. Vice-Captain: Shoaib Malik.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Samit Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Noor Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis.

Edited by Bhargav