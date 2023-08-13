JK vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 13, 2023

Jaffna Kings (JK) and Galle Titans (GT) are set to face each other in Match No.17 of the LPL 2023 on Sunday, August 13. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, need a win to advance to the playoffs while a loss could see them get knocked out. The Titans, on the other hand, are on a four-match losing streak and need a win desperately.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your JK vs GT Dream11 teams.

#3 Dunith Wellalage (JK) – 6.5 credits

Sri Lanka v Australia - 5th ODI

Dunith Wellalage has been outstanding for the Kings and should be picked in fantasy teams for the JK vs GT match. In seven matches, he has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.10.

Wellalage is also the leading wicket-taker for his team in the ongoing tournament. Apart from that, he has also scored 85 runs from five innings at an average of 85 with a top score of 38 not out.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan (GT) – 9 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Shakib Al Hasan has the best economy rate of 6.68 among all the Titans’ bowlers and it shows how good he has been. He is also the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team, having picked up six wickets from as many matches. Shakib has also been decent with the bat, having scored 83 runs from five innings at an average of 16.60 and a strike rate of 120.28.

#1 Shoaib Malik (JK) – 8.5 credits

Pakistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Shoaib Malik has made an impact with both bat and ball ever since he joined the Kings. He is yet to be dismissed in the tournament, having scored 129 runs from two innings at an excellent strike rate of 143.33. He has also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.72. Fantasy users should pick him for the JK vs GT match.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in the JK vs GT match? Dunith Wellalage Shakib Al Hasan 0 votes