JKC vs KRM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023, Match 27

Jubilee Konaseema CC (JKC) will take on KRM Panthers (KRM) in the 27th match of the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, May 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JKC vs KRM Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have had indifferent runs in the tournament so far. Jubilee Konaseema CC have played three games, winning once and losing twice. On the other hand, KRM Panthers have won and lost one apiece.

The 27th match of the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 between Jubilee Konaseema CC and KRM Panthers will be played on May 12 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date & Time: May 12th 2023, 1 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

JKC vs KRM Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been a good one to bat on and a relatively high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

JKC vs KRM Probable Playing 11 today

Jubilee Konaseema CC Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Jubilee Konaseema CC Probable Playing XI: Buji Babu Rapaka, Venky Choppala, Manjula Bandara, Satish Kukkala, Jogi Chinna, Subramanyam Yanadiah, Sunil Choppala, Pirroj-Babu Gurram, Arjun-II, Venkata-MS Achanta, Rambabu.

KRM Panthers Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

KRM Panthers Probable Playing XI: Hajeer Koya, Khadarvalli Shaik, Gokul Kumar, Yogesh Naithani, Bijo Philip, Sunil Musthafa, Govind Kumar, Arun Raj, Ismail Kolayath, Seyyaf Rafi, Saanu Stephen.

Today’s JKC vs KRM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Satish Kukkala (3 matches, 158 runs)

Satish Kukkala has been in top form with the bat in the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023. He has aggregated 158 runs, including a couple of half-centuries, in three innings at a strike rate of 179.55.

Top Batter Pick

Subramanyam Yanadiah (3 matches, 70 runs, 3 wickets)

Subramanyam Yanadiah has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 179.49 in addition to picking up three wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunil Choppala (3 matches, 51 runs, 3 wickets)

Sunil Choppala has mustered 51 runs at a strike rate of 159.38 while also chipping in with three wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Seyyaf Rafi (1 match, 2 wickets)

Seyyaf Rafi has played just one Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 match, but he picked up two wickets in that encounter.

JKC vs KRM match captain and vice-captain choices

Manjula Bandara (3 matches, 216 runs, 0 wickets)

Manjula Bandara has been in magnificent form with the bat. He has amassed 216 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 163.64 with the help og 14 sixes and 20 fours. His off-spin can come in handy as well.

Sunil Musthafa (1 match, 9 runs, 3 wickets)

Sunil Musthafa failed to make an impact with the bat, but he was excellent on the bowling front, taking three wickets in his four-over spell.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JKC vs KRM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Manjula Bandara 216 runs & 0 wickets in 3 matches Sunil Musthafa 9 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Satish Kukkala 158 runs in 3 matches Subramanyam Yanadiah 70 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Sunil Choppala 51 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches

JKC vs KRM match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders in their ranks who could be key. Thus, the likes of Subramanyam Yanadiah, Sunil Musthafa, Venky Choppala, Sunil Choppala, and Manjula Bandara will be the ones to watch out for in the JKC vs KRM game.

JKC vs KRM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Satish Kukkala

Batters: Subramanyam Yanadiah, Sunil Musthafa (vc), Bijo Philip

All-rounders: Khadarvalli Shaik, Venky Choppala, Sunil Choppala, Manjula Bandara (c), Gokul Kumar

Bowlers: Arjun-II, Seyyaf Rafi

JKC vs KRM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Satish Kukkala (c)

Batters: Subramanyam Yanadiah, Sunil Musthafa, Bijo Philip (vc), Jogi Chinna

All-rounders: Sunil Choppala, Manjula Bandara, Gokul Kumar, Gokul Kumar

Bowlers: Seyyaf Rafi, Rambabu

