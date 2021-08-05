JKP vs AF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Jonkoping will be up against Ariana AKIF in the 15th game of the ECS T10 Malmo on 5th August at the Landskrona Cricket Club.

Jonkoping started with two consecutive victories but were handed two straight losses by Ariana CC in their previous two matches. They are in third position in the standings with four points.

On the other hand, Ariana AKIF have been exceptional as they haven’t lost a single game in the tournament. They are in second position with eight points and a victory here would take them to the top.

JKP vs AF Probable Playing 11 Today

Jonkoping

Ahmed Sajjad, Bhavya Patel, Bilal Munir (C/WK), Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Tanveer, Rehman Babar, Sahargul Shirzad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Sohail Mosazai, Talha Omer, Zabiullah Zadran.

Ariana AKIF

Dharmender Singh (C), Ihsan Shirzad (WK), Imran Khan, Javid Khan, Khaled Mohammad, Krishna Digumurthi, Mahmood Hijazi, Maly Gholam, Rahatullah Rahatullah, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Yousaf Babak

Match Details

JKP vs AF, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 5th August, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The wicket at Landskrona Cricket Club offers assistance to both departments of the game. Batting might be easier initially, while bowlers will come into the game in the latter stages.

The team winning the toss would opt to bat first.

Today’s JKP vs AF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ihsan Sherzad: Sherzad has performed consistently for Ariana AKIF, scoring 74 runs in four games.

Batsmen

Zabiullah Zadran: Zadran has scored 62 runs in four matches so far and has also picked up four wickets.

Dharmender Singh: Dharmender has not lived up to the expectations with the bat but has been a key performer with the ball, scalping four wickets in as many games.

All-rounders

Sahargul Shirzad: Shirzad is a vital component of Jonkoping's team because of his ability to take regular wickets and score critical runs towards the end of an innings.

Javid Khan: Khan has contributed decently to both departments, scoring 33 runs as well as taking three wickets in two games.

Bowlers

Yousaf Babak: Babak has performed brilliantly, taking three wickets in two games and thus will be a vital part of Ariana AKIF's plans.

Babar Rehman: Rehman has scalped four wickets in as many matches for Jonkoping and could be a crucial player in today’s game.

Top 5 best players to pick in JKP vs AF Dream11 prediction team

Zabiullah Zadran- 279 points

Ihsan Sherzad- 179 points

Dharmender Singh- 167 points

Babar Rehman-164 points

Javid Khan- 149 points

Important stats for JKP vs AF Dream11 prediction team

Zabiullah Zadran - 4 matches, 62 runs, 4 wickets

Ihsan Sherzad- 4 matches, 74 runs

Dharmender Singh - 4 matches, 4 wickets

Babar Rehman - 4 matches, 4 wickets

Javid Khan - 2 matches, 33 runs, 3 wickets

JKP vs AF Dream11 Prediction Today

JKP vs AF Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ihsan Sherzad, Zabiullah Zadran, Dharmender Singh, Rahatullah, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Javid Khan, Sahargul Shirzad, Krishna Digumurthi, Babar Rehman, Bhavya Patel, Yousaf Babak

Captain: Zabiullah Zadran Vice-Captain: Ihsan Sherzad

JKP vs AF Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ihsan Sherzad, Zabiullah Zadran, Dharmender Singh, Khaled Mohammad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Javid Khan, Sahargul Shirzad, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Babar Rehman, Ahmed Sajjad, Yousaf Babak

Captain: Javid Khan Vice-Captain: Sahargul Shirzad

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee