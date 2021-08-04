JKP vs ARI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Jonkoping will take on Ariana Cricket Club in the eleventh game of the ECS T10 Malmo on 4th August at the Landskrona Cricket Club.

Jonkoping started their ECS T10 Malmo campaign brilliantly by defeating the Helsingborg Royals in their opening two encounters. They are in the third position and will look to continue their winning momentum.

On the other hand, Ariana Cricket Club are at the top of the points table with three wins. They crushed Malmo Cricket Club in their previous two games and will be looking to grab a win to hold on to the top spot.

JKP vs ARI Probable Playing 11 Today

Jonkoping

Bhavya Patel, Bilal Munir (WK), Muhammad Ismail (C), Muhammad Tanveer, Rehman Babar, Riaz Khan, Sahargul Shirzad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Sohail Mosazai, Talha Omer, Zabiullah Zadran.

Ariana Cricket Club

Absar Khan, Aryan Sarweri, Bashir Ahmed, Baz Ayubi, Dawood Shirzad, Hamed Arabzai, Mahmood Babar, Nusratullah Sultan (C), Qader Khan (WK), Yusuf Sahak, Zamin Zazai.

Match Details

JKP vs ARI, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 4th August, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The pitch at Landskrona Cricket Club is well-balanced, assisting in both facets of the game. Batting will be simpler initially but spinners will come into play as the match progresses.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s JKP vs ARI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nusratullah Sultan: Sultan has been exceptional for Ariana CC. He has scored 100+ runs and despite being a wicketkeeper, he has three wickets in his kitty.

Batsmen

Zabiullah Zadran: Zadran has scored 55 runs in two games so far and has also taken three wickets.

Bashir Ahmed: Ahmed has been a decent contributor with the bat, smashing 50 runs so far and is expected to deliver once again.

All-rounders

Sahargul Shirzad: Shirzad is an important member of Jonkoping owing to his ability to provide regular wickets as well as score crucial runs at the death.

Baz Mohammad: Mohammad has been impressive for Ariana CC, grabbing six wickets. He is a must-pick for today’s JKP vs ARI Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Yusuf Sahak: Sahak has performed exceptionally well, scalping nine wickets in four games. He has been crucial for Ariana CC so far in the tournament.

Bhavya Patel: Patel has picked up two wickets in as many games for Jonkoping and could be a key player in today’s game.

Top 5 best players to pick in JKP vs ARI Dream11 prediction team

Yusuf Sahak- 320 points

Dawood Shirzad- 318 points

Nusratullah Sultan- 317 points

Baz Mohammad- 224 points

Zabiullah Zadran- 180 points

Important stats for JKP vs ARI Dream11 prediction team

Yusuf Sahak- 4 matches, 9 wickets

Dawood Shirzad- 4 matches, 9 wickets

Nusratullah Sultan - 114 runs, 3 wickets

Baz Mohammad - 4 matches, 6 wickets

Zabiullah Zadran- 2 matches, 55 runs, 3 wickets

JKP vs ARI Dream11 Prediction Today

JKP vs ARI Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nusratullah Sultan, Bashir Ahmed, Zabiullah Zadran, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Baz Mohammad, Sahargul Shirzad, Riaz Khan, Yusuf Sahak, Dawood Shirzad, Absar Khan, Bhavya Patel

Captain: Baz Mohammad Vice-Captain: Zabiullah Zadran

JKP vs ARI Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nusratullah Sultan, Bashir Ahmed, Zabiullah Zadran, Talha Omer, Qader Khan, Baz Mohammad, Sahargul Shirzad, Muhammad Ismail, Yusuf Sahak, Dawood Shirzad, Bhavya Patel

Captain: Yusuf Sahak Vice-Captain: Nusratullah Sultan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee