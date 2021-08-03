JKP vs HRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Jonkoping will take on the Helsingborg Royals in the seventh game of the ECS T10 Malmo on 3rd August at the Landskrona Cricket Club.

Jonkoping will be playing their first game of the season and are among the top teams in Sweden. They were crowned champions of ECS T10 Gothenburg last season and are expected to continue their form here too.

Meanwhile, the Helsingborg Royals are in third position in the points table with a win and a loss. They will be looking to grab a victory in this match and try to reach the top spot.

JKP vs HRO Probable Playing 11 Today

Jonkoping

Rehman Babar, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Usman Ali, Bhavya Patel, Muhammad Ismail (C), Talha Omer, Zubair Zia, Zabiullah Zadran, Bilal Munir (wk), Sahargul Shirzad, Riaz Khan

Helsingborg Royals

Abinash Panda, Chandru Ganesan, Davinder Singh, Gour Sadashiv, Madhan Prabhu (C/wk), Pramod Kompella, Prasanjit Behera, Rohit Saproo, Sachin Shetty, Satish Kunjir, Suhas Shetty

Match Details

JKP vs HRO, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 3rd August, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Landskrona Cricket Club is a balanced one, offering assistance in both aspects of the game. Batting will be easier in the initial stages but as the match progresses, the spinners will dominate the game.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s JKP vs HRO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Madhan Prabu - The captain of Helsingborg, Madhan Prabu has scored 30 runs so far in two games and is a key player in today’s match.

Batsmen

Sami Ibrahimkhil - Ibrahimkhil is an explosive batter who has the ability to smash the ball all around the park. He can also contribute to the team’s cause through his bowling.

Davinder Singh - Singh has scored just 22 runs so far but is a great player and is expected to deliver in this game.

All-rounders

Riaz Khan - Riaz Khan is one of the most important players in the Jonkoping lineup as he can score quick runs and can also provide crucial breakthroughs with the ball.

Prasanjit Behera - Behera has scored 25 runs and picked up one wicket so far while also contributing immensely with his fielding. He is a must-pick for today’s JKP vs HRO dream11 team.

Bowlers

Sadashiv Gour - Gour has been exceptional with the ball for Helsingborg, picking up four wickets in two games.

Sahargul Shirzad - Shirzad is a valuable member of Jonkoping owing to his ability to provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in JKP vs HRO Dream11 prediction team

Sadashiv Gour - 153 points

Rohit Saproo - 107 points

Prasanjit Behera - 104 points

Madhan Prabu - 70 points

Deepu Krishnan - 64 points

Important stats for JKP vs HRO Dream11 prediction team

Madhan Prabu - 2 matches, 30 runs

Prasanjit Behera - 2 matches, 25 runs, 1 wicket

Sadashiv Gour - 2 matches, 4 wickets

Rohit Saproo - 2 matches, 3 wickets

Davinder Singh - 2 matches, 22 runs

JKP vs HRO Dream11 Prediction Today

JKP vs HRO Dream11 - Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Madhan Prabu, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Zabiullah Zadran, Davinder Singh, Riaz Khan, Prasanjit Behera, Deepu Krishnan, Sahargul Shirzad, Rohit Saproo, Gour Sadashiv, Sachin Shetty

Captain: Sadashiv Gour Vice-Captain: Prasanjit Behera

JKP vs HRO Dream11 - Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Madhan Prabu, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Phani Pramod, Davinder Singh, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Prasanjit Behera, Deepu Krishnan, Sahargul Shirzad, Rohit Saproo, Gour Sadashiv

Captain: Riaz Khan Vice-Captain: Rohit Saproo

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee