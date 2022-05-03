JKP vs HS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Matches 7 and 8

Jonkoping (JKP) will face off against Helsingborg (HS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Sweden 2022 matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Tuesday.

Jonkoping beat SSD by eight wickets before losing to them by seven wickets. Sami Ibrahimkhil smacked 46 runs off 14 deliveries at a strike rate of 328.60 in their win.

Helsingborg, on the other hand, have had a bad start to the season, losing both games to the Goteborg Royals.

JKP vs HS Probable Playing 11 Today

JKP XI

Riaz Khan, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Qasim Muhammad (c&wk), Moosa Rehan, Khalid Usman, Ahmed Sajjad, Ahmad Sohail, Talha Omer, Bhavya Patel, Hafiz Khan, Faisal Azeem

HS XI

Madhan Prabu (c), Pramod Chandrashekaraiah (wk), Pramod Kompella, Davinder Singh, Chandru Ganesan, Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, Abinash Panda, Suhas Shetty, Sachin Shetty, Rohit Saproo, Rahul Trineth

Match Details

JKP vs HS, ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Match 7 and 8

Date and Time: 3rd May, 2022, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sweden's Landskrona Cricket Club looks to be ideal for batting. Batting second teams have comfortably chased targets in earlier games here, so teams might opt to bat second. Anything above 120 runs could be a par score.

Today’s JKP vs HS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Suhas Shetty: He scored 31 runs off 29 deliveries, including four fours, in his last game, but was unable to convert it into a big score. Nevertheless, he could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Davinder Singh: Davinder's batting in the middle order in his last match has been impressive. He has scored 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of more than 135 in two games, making him a must-pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Abhinash Panda: Abhinash is an important player for HS and has a decent amount of experience. Although he did not perform well in the previous game, he will look to make the most of it in upcoming matches.

Bowlers

Madhan Prabhu: He is the leading wicket-taker in this tournament, having picked up six scalps at an average of 3.00 in two games. That makes him a must-have in your JKP vs HS Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in JKP vs HS Dream11 prediction team

Qasim Muhammad (JKP) – 27 points.

Ahmad Sohail (JKP) – 50 points.

Moosa Rehan (JKP) – 56 points.

Important stats for JKP vs HS Dream11 prediction team

Ganesh Krishnamoorthy: Two wickets in two games; bowling average: 14.00

Sami Irahimkhil: 46 runs in two games; batting average: 23.00

Riaz Khan: 30 runs in two games; batting average: 15.00

JKP vs HS Dream11 Prediction Today

JKP vs HS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suhas Shetty, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Davinder Singh, Moosa Rehan, Abinash Panda, Pramod Kompella, Hafiz Khan, Bhavya Patel, Ahmad Sohail, Madhan Prabu, Ganesh Krishnamoorthy.

Captain: Madhan Prabu. Vice-Captain: Hafiz Khan.

JKP vs HS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Qasim Muhammad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Davinder Singh, Riaz Khan, Abinash Panda, Sachin Shetty, Hafiz Khan, Bhavya Patel, Ahmad Sohail, Madhan Prabu, Ganesh Krishnamoorthy.

Captain: Madhan Prabu. Vice-Captain: Sami Ibrahimkhil.

