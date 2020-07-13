JKP vs HSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 14th, 2020

ECS T10 action continues in Gothenburg as Jonkoping CA take on Hisingen CC on Tuesday.

Hisingen CC played two games on Monday against Almhult and Watan Zalmi. While their first game against Watan Zalmi ended in defeat, they came back strongly against Almhult to clinch a last-ball thriller. Their opponents, Jonkoping CA, didn't feature on the opening day of ECS T10 Gothenburg although they will have already played two games before this one.

With the league table slowly taking shape, both teams would be desperate for a win to keep them in the running for a knockout spot, paving the way for a competitive game in Gothenburg.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Jonkoping CA

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

Hisingen CC

Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawan Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Jonkoping CA

B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia and S Shirzad

Hisingen CC

G Aggarwal, M Saleem, A Nag, S Mathisekeran, J Selvaraj, U Ahmed, A Jain, C Kilari, P Kumar, B Konka and M Dhir

Match Details

Match: Jonkoping CA vs Hisingen CC

Date: 14th July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

The threat of rain looms large on this game with a shortened game being a possibility. The overlying conditions should provide lateral movement to the pacers, although it will be difficult to grip the ball. The batsmen will target the shorter boundaries with the ball coming on reasonably well on to the bat. Both teams would look to chase with rain expected to play a part in the proceedings.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JKP vs HSG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Nag, B Munir, M Dhir, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Saleem, A Jain, M Ismail, C Kilari, B Patel and Z Zadran

Captain: A Jain, Vice-Captain: M Qasim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Aggarwal, B Munir, S Mathisekaran, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Saleem, A Jain, M Ismail, C Kilari, B Patel and B Konka

Captain: M Qasim, Vice-Captain: M Saleem