JKP vs KSS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 16th, 2020

Kristianstad CC play their fifth ECS T10 Gothenburg League game as they take on Jonkoping CA on Thursday.

Although the Kristianstad players showed glimpses of what they are capable of, the team find themselves on the brink of elimination with only one win in four games. Their opponents, Jonkoping, have had an indifferent campaign so far with one win and two washouts. But they are firmly in contention for a top-four spot, alongside the likes of Seaside CC and Linkoping CC.

Jonkoping CA are the clear favourites for this game although they will be wary of Kristianstad, who nearly pulled off an upset over Linkoping on Wednesday. All in all, we should be in for a riveting contest with two crucial points up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Jonkoping CA

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

Kristianstad CC

Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Kha

Predicted Playing XIs

Jonkoping CA

B Munir, T Basha, N Batcha, M Qasim, M Zabhiullah, N Jan, R Khan, M Ismail, M Tanveer, B Patel and S Shirzad

Kristianstad CC

N Musleh, B Khan, W Musleh, N Zargul, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, F Khawri, H Shinwari, K Jan and A Shinwari

Match Details

Match: Jonkoping CA vs Kristianstad CC

Date: 16th July 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

The batsmen have had a significant say in this tournament so far with scores above 80 being consistently put up over the last few days. However, the bowlers have extracted decent pace and bounce, which makes for a very competitive encounter on Thursday. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with anything above 80 being a highly competitive score.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JKP vs KSS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Munir, B Khan, N Batcha, N Zargul, W Musleh, R Khan, M Tanveer, I Wafa, S Shirzad, H Shinwari and F Khawri

Captain: R Khan, Vice-Captain: I Wafa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Munir, N Musleh, N Batcha, M Qasim, W Musleh, R Khan, M Tanveer, I Wafa, S Shirzad, H Shinwari and K Jan

Captain: R Khan, Vice-Captain: N Batcha