JKP vs LOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden 2022, Quarter-Final 4

Jonkoping (JKP) will take on Lomma (LOM) in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS Sweden 2022 at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Friday.

Both Jonkoping and Lomma have been decent in the ECS Sweden Landskrona T10 2022. Jonkoping have won five of their eight matches in the league to finish second in Group A. They are currently on a two-match winning streak after defeating Goteborg Royals by 49 runs and nine wickets.

Meanwhile, Lomma have won four of their eight matches in the league to finish third in the Group B standings. Lomma are coming into this game after losing their previous match against Malmohus by 45 runs.

JKP vs LOM Probable Playing 11 Today

JKP XI

Riaz Khan, Bhavya Patel, Zabihullah Zadran, Talha Omer (wk), Muhammad Qasim (c), Hafiz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Ahmed Sajjad, Naser Batcha, Sahar Shirzad

LOM XI

Haroon Sediai, Irfan Mehmood, Rizwan Afzal, Daud Khan, Zain Malik, Najam Haque, Ibrahim Ahmad, Raees Ahmed, Sajid Ahmed, Ahmed Mehmood, Hisham Shahzad

Match Details

JKP vs LOM, ECS Sweden 2022, Quarter-Final 4

Date and Time: 13th May, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but it is overall a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 are expected at this venue as the batters will find good purchase.

Today’s JKP vs LOM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J. Bajwa is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper's role. He has scored 68 runs and has also scalped five wickets for his side.

Batters

R. Khan has been phenomenal for Jonkoping so far. He has scored 158 runs at a strike rate of over 180 and has also collected five wickets so far.

All-rounders

N. Haque is a brilliant all-rounder who has been at the very top of his game in this competition. He is the second-highest scorer with 307 runs at an average of 51.16 and a strike rate of 230.82.

Haque has also taken seven wickets at an average of 22.85. He should be the first captaincy pick for your JKP vs LOM Dream11 fantasy team.

S. Ibrahimkhil is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has amassed 109 runs at a strike rate of over 180 and has also picked up six wickets.

Bowlers

I. Mehmood is a crucial contributor with the ball for his team. He is the strike bowler for Lomma and has taken five wickets while also adding 80 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in JKP vs LOM Dream11 prediction team

N. Haque (LOM) – 721 points

R. Khan (JKP) – 477 points

S. Ibrahimkhil (JKP) – 422 points

J. Bajwa (LOM) – 332 points

I. Mehmood (LOM) – 288 points

Important stats for JKP vs LOM Dream11 prediction team

N. Haque: 307 runs and seven wickets

R. Khan: 158 runs and five wickets

S. Ibrahimkhil: 109 runs and six wickets

J. Bajwa: 68 runs and five wickets

I. Mehmood: 80 runs and five wickets

JKP vs LOM Dream11 Prediction Today

JKP vs LOM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J. Bajwa, R. Khan, N. Batcha, S. Ahmed, N. Haque, S. Ibrahimkhil, R. Ahmed, I. Mehmood, Z. Zadran, B. Patel, A. Sajjad

Captain: N. Haque, Vice-Captain: R. Khan

JKP vs LOM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J. Bajwa, R. Khan, N. Batcha, S. Ahmed, N. Haque, M. Rehan, S. Ibrahimkhil, R. Ahmed, I. Mehmood, Z. Zadran, B. Patel

Captain: S. Ibrahimkhil, Vice-Captain: J. Bajwa

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee