JKP vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Jonkoping will take on Malmo Cricket Club in the 19th game of the ECS T10 Malmo on 6th August at the Landskrona Cricket Club.

Jonkoping won their opening two games but have been defeated in their last four matches. They are currently in third position in the points table and will be looking to end their losing streak in this game.

Meanwhile, Malmo CC have won their previous two matches after tasting defeat in their first four games. They are in fourth position in the points table and will look to continue their winning momentum.

JKP vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

Jonkoping

Ahmed Sajjad, Bhavya Patel, Bilal Munir(C)(WK), Mujahid Siddique, Rehman Babar, Sahargul Shirzad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Sohail Mosazai, Talha Omer, Usman Ali, Zabiullah Zadran.

Malmo CC

Azim Chinwari, Hammad Rafiq (C), Husain Cheema, Musadaq Mubarak, Nikhil Mathur (WK), Qaiser Munir, Saad Mohammad, Saqlain Shah, Sunny Sharma, Tarequllah Arab, Yarjan Mohammadi.

Match Details

JKP vs MAL, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 6th August, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The pitch at Landskrona Cricket Club aids both aspects of the game. Initially, batting may be easier, but bowlers will dominate the game later on. The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s JKP vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bilal Munir: Munir has been a decent contributor for Jonkoping and is someone who can score crucial runs with the bat while also coming in handy behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Zabiullah Zadran: Zadran has smashed 97 runs in six games so far and has also picked up seven wickets.

Sunny Sharma: Sharma has been brilliant in the last two games for Malmo CC, scoring 56 runs and helping them emerge as victors.

All-rounders

Sahargul Shirzad: Shirzad is an important member of the Jonkoping side due to his propensity to take consistent wickets and score crucial runs with the bat.

Hammad Rafiq: Rafiq has been impressive in both aspects of the game, scoring 134 runs and picking up seven wickets from six outings.

Bowlers

Azim Chinwari: Chinwari has been a key contributor with the ball for Malmo CC, scalping seven wickets in six games.

Babar Rehman: Rehman has picked up four wickets in six matches for Jonkoping while also scoring crucial runs towards the end.

Top 5 best players to pick in JKP vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Hammad Rafiq: 465 points

Zabiullah Zadran: 447 points

Qaiser Munir: 292 points

Azim Chinwari: 262 points

Sahargul Shirzad: 223 points

Important stats for JKP vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Hammad Rafiq: 6 matches, 134 runs, 7 wickets

Zabiullah Zadran: 6 matches, 97 runs, 7 wickets

Qaiser Munir: 6 matches, 52 runs, 6 wickets

Azim Chinwari: 6 matches, 7 wickets

Sahargul Shirzad: 6 matches, 68 runs, 3 wickets

JKP vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

JKP vs MAL Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bilal Munir, Zabiullah Zadran, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Sunny Sharma, Hammad Rafiq, Qaiser Munir, Sahargul Shirzad, Azim Chinwari, Saad Mohammad, Bilal Rehman, Bhavya Patel

Captain: Hammad Rafiq Vice-Captain: Zabiullah Zadran

JKP vs MAL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bilal Munir, Zabiullah Zadran, Talha Omer, Sunny Sharma, Hammad Rafiq, Qaiser Munir, Sahargul Shirzad, Nikhil Mathur, Azim Chinwari, Saad Mohammad, Bilal Rehman

Captain: Qaiser Munir Vice-Captain: Sahargul Shirzad

