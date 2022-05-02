JKP vs SSD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Matches 3 and 4

Jankoping (JKP) will take on Seaside CC (SSD) in back-to-back ECS T10 Sweden 2022 matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Monday.

Landskrona Cricket Club won just two of their eight matches in the ECS T10 Sweden last season. They finished fourth in their group and will be hoping for a much better showing this time around. Meanwhile, Seaside CC are making their debut in the ECS T10 Sweden. They have a good mix of experience and youth in their ranks.

JKP vs SSD Probable Playing 11 Today

JKP XI

Riaz Khan, Shubham Kadam, Mustafa Zabiullah, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Muhammad Ismail, Hafiz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Zabihullah Zadran, Sahar Shirzad, Bhavya Patel, Moosa Rehan

SSD XI

Harinder Koranga, Manuj Jadvest, Shafat Ali Syed, Umair Chaudary, Rohit Singh, Sachin Karunakar, Praveen Kumar Jr, Arfan Arif, Aditya Arora, Anil Gadariya, Mujtaba Hakim

Match Details

JKP vs SSD, ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Match 3 and 4

Date and Time: 2nd May, 2022, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

Although the track at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden favors the batters, the pacers might find some assistance with the new ball early on. 100 is the par score at the venue.

Today’s JKP vs SSD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Koranga is a reliable batter who is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

S Ali Syed is an experienced T20 player. He has amassed 521 runs at an average of 34.73 and a strike rate of 210.08. Syed has also scalped 13 wickets at an average of just under 21.

All-rounder

H Khan is a wonderful all-rounder who can single-handedly win games with both the bat and ball.

Bowlers

Although he’s listed as a bowler, Z Zadran is a genuine all-rounder who finished as the leading run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker for Jonkoping in the previous ECS T10 Sweden edition. He scored 159 runs in nine games at an average of 22.71 and a strike rate of 147.22. Zadran also picked up 10 wickets at an average of 15.80 and an economy rate of 8.77.

Top 5 best players to pick in JKP vs SSD Dream11 prediction team

H Khan (JKP)

S Ali Syed (SSD)

U Chaudary (SSD)

Z Zadran (JKP)

M Ismail (JKP)

Important stats for JKP vs SSD Dream11 prediction team

S Ali Syed: 521 runs and 13 wickets in T20s

Z Zadran: 159 runs and 10 wickets last season

U Chaudary: 49 runs in T10 matches

JKP vs SSD Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Sweden 2022)

JKP vs SSD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Sweden 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Koranga, R Khan, S Ali Syed, S Kadam, U Chaudary, H Khan, M Ismail, S Karunakar, A Arora, A Gadariya, Z Zadran.

Captain: H Khan. Vice-captain: S Ali Syed.

JKP vs SSD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Sweden 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Koranga, S Ali Syed, S Kadam, U Chaudary, H Khan, M Ismail, S Karunakar, A Arora, B Patel, S Shirzad, Z Zadran.

Captain: Z Zadran. Vice-captain: M Ismail.

