JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 17th, 2020

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020 pits Jonkoping CA against Watan Zalmi on Friday.

Both sides had good league campaigns, although Jonkoping are considered the better of the two sides. While Watan Zalmi won three out of their six games, Jonkoping went unbeaten with four wins and ten points to their credit.

While Jonkoping are expected to make light work of their opposition, Watan Zalmi aren't ones to be taken lightly with a well-balanced roster in their ranks. All in all, we can expect a thrilling encounter in Kviberg with a place in the final up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Jonkoping CA

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

Watan Zalmi CC

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

Predicted Playing XIs

Jonkoping CA

N Batcha, S Ibrahimkhil, T Omer, M Qasim, R Khan, M Ismail, M Tanveer, Z Zadran, S Zia, A Javiad and A Shirzad

Watan Zalmi CC

M Sadek Robel, W Ilyas, S Abdul Haq, M Askari, S Shirzad, W Safi, I Khan, N Mohammad, T Khan, F Omair Zafar, S Zia

Match Details

Match: Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC

Date: 17th July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

Although a few clouds are expected to make an appearance during the game, we should have a completed game without any interruptions on Friday. A sound batting track awaits the two sides, with a hint of inconsistent bounce and movement available for the bowlers.

There isn't much spin on offer for the spinners which could entice the batsmen in the middle overs. Anything over 90 represents a competitive score, with either side looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JKP vs WZC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Safi, N Batcha, S Ibrahimkhil, I Khan, R Khan, M Tanveer, N Mohammad, T Khan, S Zia, A Haq-Khan and S Shirzad

Captain: N Batcha, Vice-Captain: R Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Safi, N Batcha, S Ibrahimkhil, I Khan, R Khan, M Ismail, N Mohammad, T Khan, S Zia, Z Zadran and S Shirzad

Captain: N Batcha, Vice-Captain: M Ismail