JKR vs BSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Nepal T20 2022, Match 6

Janakpur Royals (JKR) will take on Biratnagar Super Kings (BSK) in the sixth match of the Nepal T20 2022 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday (December 26). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the JKR vs BSK Dream11 Prediction, including the playing 11s and pitch report.

Janakpur Royals began their season with a bang, defeating Pokhara Avengers by five wickets. Kesrick Williams took three wickets, while Pawan Sharraf, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Rajbanshi shared six wickets to restrict the Pokhara Avengers to 138. They later chased down in the 18th over with contributions from Sagar Pun (38) and Sundeep Jora (40).

Meanwhile, Biratnagar Super Kings got off to a poor start, losing to the Lumbini All-Stars by two runs in their first game. Both teams will give it their all on Monday in the hopes of securing two points.

JKR vs BSK Match Details

The sixth match of the Nepal T20 2022 between Janakpur Royals and Biratnagar Super Kings will be played on December 26 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The game is set to commence at 12:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JKR vs BSK, Match 6, Nepal T20 2022

Date & Time: December 26, 2022, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Streaming: Fancode

JKR vs BSK, Pitch Report

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last two out of the three matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

JKR vs BSK Probable Playing 11 today

JKR injury/team news

No injury concerns.

JKR Probable Playing XI:

Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Pun, Pawan Sarraf, Rajesh Pulami, Chadwick Walton (wk), Trevon Griffith (c), Kesrick Williams, Sharafuddin Ashraf

BSK injury/team news

No injury concerns.

BSK Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Paudel (c), Arjun Saud (wk), Nandan Yadav, Shahab Alam, Prithu Baskota, Rijan Dhakal, Bibek Yadav, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, Andre McCarthy, Gauranshu Sharma

JKR vs BSK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Chadwick Walton (19 runs in one match, S.R: 95.00)

Walton is a clean-hitting batter who has helped his team get off to a quick start by smashing 19 runs at a strike rate of 95.00 in his last outing. He is once again a worthy pick.

Top Batter Pick

Sagar Pun (38 runs in one match, S.R: 108.00)

Sagar has been an effective batter in the format, scoring 38 runs at a strike rate of 108.00 in one game. Given his batting order and ability to bat deep, he is a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Pawan Sarraf (2 wickets in one match, E.R: 6.00)

He is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He took two wickets in his previous outing at an economy rate of 6.00 and is expected to deliver spectacular performances.

Top Bowler Pick

Kesrick Williams (3 wickets in one match, E.R: 5.20)

Williams is a genuine wicket-taker and a specialist bowler in this format for his team and has looked excellent throughout his career. He took three wickets at an economy rate of 5.20 in his previous outing.

JKR vs BSK match captain and vice-captain choices

Lalit Rajbanshi

He has a good track record of picking wickets in the middle order and given his batting prowess in the lower order, he's an excellent choice to captain your fantasy team. He took two wickets at an economy rate of 3.30 in his previous outing.

Sharafuddin Ashraf

Ashraf was sensational with the ball in the previous games, with batters struggling to pick up his line. His extra pace and slower balls allowed him to pick up wickets, making him a good choice for the vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks for JKR vs BSK Dream11 fantasy cricket

Sagar Pun

Pawan Sarraf

Sikandar Raza

Hussain Talat

Andre McCarthy

JKR vs BSK match expert tips 6th match

Sikandar Raza is an experienced and talented all-rounder who has batted brilliantly and bowled superbly in this format so far. A good performance would be expected from him in this game, considering his all-round prowess.

JKR vs BSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 6th match, Head To Head League

JKR vs BSK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton, A Saud

Batters: T Griffith, Sagar Pun, Hussain Talat

All-Rounders: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Pawan Sarraf (vc), Sikandar Raza (c)

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, S Alam, Rahul Dhakal

JKR vs BSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 6th match, Grand League

JKR vs BSK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton (c)

Batters: Andre McCarthy, Sagar Pun, Hussain Talat (vc)

All-Rounders: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Pawan Ashraf, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, S Alam, Rahul Dhakal, Kesrick Williams

