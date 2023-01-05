Janakpur Royals vs Pokhara Avengers - Dream11 Prediction

Janakpur Royals will take on the Pokhara Avengers in Match 25 of the Nepal T20 2022-23 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the JKR vs PKA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Royals have been in top form in this tournament. They have returned with five wins and three losses from eight games and are second on the points table. On the other hand, Avengers had a poor start to the season as they lost five games in a row. However, they have turned things around and have won three on the trot and have moved to the fourth spot on the points table.

JKR vs PKA, Match Details

The 25th match of the Nepal T20 2022-23 between Janakpur Royals and Pokhara Avengers will be played on January 5th 2023 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JKR vs PKA

Date & Time: January 5th 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur has been a good one to bat on. A score of around 160-165 could be par. After 24 completed games, 12 games have been won by teams batting first and as many by teams chasing.

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams bowling first: 12

JKR vs PKA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Janakpur Royals: L, W, L, W, W

Pokhara Avengers: W, W, W, L, L

JKR vs PKA Probable Playing 11 today

Janakpur Royals Team News

No major injury concerns.

Janakpur Royals Probable Playing XI: Trevon Griffith (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Chadwick Walton, Dilip Nath (wk), Sundeep Jora, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Pawan Sarraf, Rajesh Pulami, Jitendra Mukhiya, Lalit Rajbanshi

Pokhara Avengers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pokhara Avengers Probable Playing XI: Sumit Maharjan, Aasif Sheikh, Aarif Sheikh, Upul Tharanga (c & wk), Kushal Malla, Siddhant Lohani, Ameer Hamza, Bipin Khatri, Pratis GC, Zahir Khan, Tul Thapa

Today’s JKR vs PKA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Chadwick Walton (8 matches, 278 runs)

Chadwick Walton is at the top of the run charts in this Nepal T20. He has amassed 278 runs in eight innings, including three half-centuries. He has a strike-rate of 134.29 and he has hit 18 fours along with 15 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Sundeep Jora (8 matches, 247 runs)

Sundeep Jora has been consistent with the bat for Janakpur Royals. He has aggregated 247 runs in eight games while striking at 142.77. He has belted 17 sixes as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Samiullah Shinwari (6 matches, 126 runs, 7 wickets)

Samiullah Shinwari has had a significant all-round impact. The Afghanistan all-rounder has batted five times and has made 126 runs at a strike-rate of 143.18. With the ball, he has taken seven wickets in four outings.

Top Bowler Pick

Zahir Khan (8 matches, 13 wickets)

Zahir Khan has been superb with the ball for the Pokhara Avengers. The Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner has picked up 13 scalps in eight games. He has an economy of 7.76.

JKR vs PKA match captain and vice-captain choices

Kushal Malla (7 matches, 160 runs, 6 wickets)

Kushal Malla has been very effective with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 160 runs while striking at 161.61. He has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 5.57.

Lalit Rajbanshi (8 matches, 13 wickets)

Lalit Rajbanshi is in top bowling form and he is the second-highest wicket-taker in this tournament. The 23-year-old left-arm spinner has returned with 13 wickets at an economy of 5.71. He has a bowling average of 10.61 and a bowling strike-rate of 11.1.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JKR vs PKA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kushal Malla 160 runs & 6 wickets in 7 matches Lalit Rajbanshi 13 wickets in 8 matches Chadwick Walton 278 runs in 8 matches Samiullah Shinwari 126 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches Sundeep Jora 247 runs in 8 matches

JKR vs PKA match expert tips

Spinners and all-rounders have been the ones who have dominated this tournament. Thus, the likes of Samiullah Shinwari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Kushal Malla, Zahir Khan and Lalit Rajbanshi will be the ones to watch out for.

JKR vs PKA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Janakpur Royals vs Pokhara Avengers - Nepal T20 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Upul Tharanga, Chadwick Walton

Batters: Aasif Sheikh, Sumit Maharjan, Sundeep Jora

All-rounders: Samiullah Shinwari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Zahir Khan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC

JKR vs PKA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Janakpur Royals vs Pokhara Avengers - Nepal T20 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Chadwick Walton

Batters: Aasif Sheikh, Sumit Maharjan, Sundeep Jora

All-rounders: Samiullah Shinwari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Jitendra Mukhiya, Zahir Khan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Tul Thapa

